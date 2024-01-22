News you can trust since 1855
Storm Isha: Bakewell market cancelled due to safety concerns as strong winds continue to batter Derbyshire

Derbyshire Dales District Council has decided to cancel today’s stall market in Bakewell due to disruption caused by Storm Isha.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 09:21 GMT
The decision was announced as Storm Isha is continuing to cause disruption across Derbyshire with winds expecting to reach speeds up to 45mph today.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Dales District Council said: “We've had to take the decision to cancel our scheduled Monday stall market in Bakewell town centre. Apologies, but the safety of everyone involved is our priority.”

The market is set to return as usual next Monday, January 30.

