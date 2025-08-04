Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service (DFRS) have warned residents to keep themselves safe as Storm Floris hits the county today (Monday, August 4).

A DFRS spokesperson said: “There is an amber warning in place for high winds in parts of the UK tomorrow and Derbyshire is expected to be impacted, with some gusts expected to reach up to 45mph.”

The following safety advice was issued to residents by the fire service, to help keep people safe during any period of high winds:

Residents should know who to call if something goes wrong in an emergency – it's not always the fire service. The attached guide shows who to contact in different scenarios.

The fire service also urged people to secure trampolines and garden furniture, and to take down any garden parasols.

For those travelling, they were urged to reduce their speed to help minimise the impact of wind gusts.

Drivers should be aware of high-sided vehicles and caravans, especially when passing them or being passed by them.

Motorists should leave extra room when passing cyclists, motorcyclists and other road users.

Drivers were advised to pull over if they do not feel safe until the wind subsides – ensuring they stop at a safe location.

1 . Storm Floris Storm Floris is set to arrive today - with the fire service issuing a warning to Derbyshire residents. Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales