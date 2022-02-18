Storm Eunice LIVE: Latest news and information as Derbyshire battered by high winds

The Met Office has updated its original amber weather warning, meaning it will now be in place from 5am on Friday, February 18, instead of the 3am as previously noted.

Storm Eunice is likely to cause “significant disruption” with “extremely strong winds” of up to 80mph, according to the weather agency.

The weather warning reads: “There is a good chance that flying debris could result in a danger to life.

“Damage to buildings and homes is likely, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down.

“Roads, bridges and railway lines are likely to close, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights

“There is a good chance that power cuts, possibly prolonged, could occur , perhaps affecting other services, such as mobile phone coverage

“Large waves are likely and beach material is likely to be thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties, and flooding of some coastal properties seems likely.

“It is likely there will be falling branches and some uprooted trees.”

The Met Office added: “Extremely strong winds are expected to develop over southwest England early on Friday, before spreading north and east during the day. Inland wind gusts widely in the 60-70 mph range but up to 80 mph in a few places.

“Around coasts of west Wales and southwest England, gusts of 80 to 90 mph are possible. Winds are expected to ease across western areas through the afternoon, and eastern areas during the evening.”