Storm Eunice LIVE: Latest news and information as Derbyshire battered by high winds
Widespread disruption is continuing across parts of Derbyshire today, as the region prepares to be battered by a second storm.
Storm Dudley wreaked havoc across Derbyshire and other parts of the country through Wednesday and into Thursday morning, bringing strong winds of more than 50mph in places such as Chesterfield.
People are being warned for further disruption on Friday as Storm Eunice rolls in.
An amber ‘danger to life’ alert has been issued between 5am and 9pm on Friday, February 18, covering Derbyshire as well as much of the country – with a rare red warning in place for parts of Wales.
We’ll be bringing you weather updates from throughout the day, as well as any other news on disruptions.
Live updates as Storm Eunice sweeps across Derbyshire
Last updated: Friday, 18 February, 2022, 09:24
- All the latest on school closures across the county
- Rail passengers warned ‘do not travel’
- National Highways issue severe weather alert with warning to high-sided and ‘vulnerable’ vehicles
- Train services between Chesterfield and London disrupted
- Flood alert sounded along River Wye
The latest on school closes as Bakewell school announcing it will shut doors at midday
Youlgrave, All Saints C of E (VA) Primary School in Bakewell will close at 12 noon and is advising parents and carers to make arrangements to collect their children.
The school said: “We will serve lunch at 11 oclock.There will be no school clubs open.This decision has been made to ensure safety and well being of pupils and staff.”
An amber weather alert has been issued between 5am and 9pm today (Friday, February 18), covering Derbyshire as well as much of the country – with a rare red warning in place for London, and the south-east and east of England.
East Midlands Railway (EMR) has warned passengers in Chesterfield not to travel, instead urging them to complete journeys on either Saturday, February 19; Sunday, February 20; or Monday, February 21.
Schools unaffected so far by Storm Eunice
Derbyshire County Council has so far not reported any school closures this morning as a resultof Storm Eunice.
You can find up-to-date information here
Rare red weather warning issued by Met Office for parts of country
The Met Office has issued a rare red alert for parts of Wales between 7am and 12pm on Friday, February 8, warning of “significant disruption and dangerous conditions due to extremely strong winds”.
On what to expect, the weather agency says: “Flying debris resulting in danger to life.
“Damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down. Uprooted trees are likely.
“Roads, bridges and railway lines closed, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights.
“Power cuts affecting other services, such as mobile phone coverage.
“Large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and homes, including flooding of some coastal properties.”
Derbyshire will, however, be under an amber weather warning which is valid between 5am and 9pm on Friday.
Although the warning is less severe than red, residents are still urged to remain safe as there is a good chance that flying debris could result in a danger to life.
For more information visit the Met Office website.
Rail firm issues ‘do not travel’ message to passengers in Chesterfield ahead of Storm Eunice
East Midlands Railway (EMR) is urging customers in Chesterfield not to travel tomorrow as Storm Eunice sweeps across the country, bringing severe weather and extremely strong winds.
Advice for bin day amid Storm Eunice
Severe weather alert issued for National Highway Highways Strategic road network
National Highways, in collaboration with the Met Office, have issued a severe weather alert for strong winds covering the whole of National Highways strategic road network between 6am and 6pm Friday, February 18.
Storm Eunice will track east-northeast across northern England, bringing a spell of exceptionally strong winds.
These will increase quickly from the west on Friday morning, gusting 60-70mph widely and 70-80mph along coastal areas and over bridges but possibly over a few inland locations too.
Around the Bristol Channel peak gusts could touch 90 mph (Avonmouth and Severn Bridges). These unusually strong winds are highly likely to cause disruption across the network with wind blown debris, potential damage to infrastructure including power failures and make for tricky driving conditions for vulnerable vehicles. Ahead of the the storm snow is expected to fall on routes above 200 m from Lancashire and Yorkshire northwards (and the southern Pennines with 1-3 cm slushy deposits and perhaps 10-15 cm over the A66).
National Highways say there is a particularly high risk to high-sided vehicles and other ‘vulnerable’ vehicles such as caravans and motorbikes could be blown over and should not travel on parts of the M1, including junction 32 at the M18 Interchange, and junction 34 Tinsley Viaduct/Rotherham.
For a full list of roads deemed unsafe by travel for the above vehicles, visit the National Highways website.
Community helps in clear up
Julie Ellis shared this video on Facebook of a group clearing a tree which had been brought down near Ringwood Hall by Storm Dudley.
She said: “Just been to pick son up and there’s a few trees down opposite Ringwood Hall all over main road .
“Great work to the 4/5 cars and blokes clearing it up (video footage taken by son before you get on your high horses).”
Flooding yesterday
This picture shows flooding under the bridge on Works Road in Barrow Hill, Chesterfield, at around 4.15pm yesterday (February 16).
Residents report the road had cleared by around 5.20pm, but fear the same could occur with the heavy rains of Storm Eunice.
Updated weather warning
The Met Office has updated its original amber weather warning, meaning it will now be in place from 5am on Friday, February 18, instead of the 3am as previously noted.
Storm Eunice is likely to cause “significant disruption” with “extremely strong winds” of up to 80mph, according to the weather agency.
The weather warning reads: “There is a good chance that flying debris could result in a danger to life.
“Damage to buildings and homes is likely, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down.
“Roads, bridges and railway lines are likely to close, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights
“There is a good chance that power cuts, possibly prolonged, could occur , perhaps affecting other services, such as mobile phone coverage
“Large waves are likely and beach material is likely to be thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties, and flooding of some coastal properties seems likely.
“It is likely there will be falling branches and some uprooted trees.”
The Met Office added: “Extremely strong winds are expected to develop over southwest England early on Friday, before spreading north and east during the day. Inland wind gusts widely in the 60-70 mph range but up to 80 mph in a few places.
“Around coasts of west Wales and southwest England, gusts of 80 to 90 mph are possible. Winds are expected to ease across western areas through the afternoon, and eastern areas during the evening.”
Much of Wales will be under a red weather alert, meaning there will be “dangerous conditions” resulting in danger to life.
