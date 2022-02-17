Live updates in aftermath of Storm Dudley as Derbyshire braces for Storm Eunice

Residents across Derbyshire are picking up the pieces after Storm Dudley as they prepare for Storm Eunice on Friday. Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images.

Storm Dudley wreaked havoc across Derbyshire and other parts of the country through Wednesday and into Thursday morning, bringing strong winds of more than 50mph in places such as Chesterfield.

Although the Met Office’s yellow weather warning for wind has now been lifted, people are being warned for further disruption on Friday as Storm Eunice rolls in.

An amber ‘danger to life’ alert has been issued between 5am and 9pm on Friday, February 18, covering Derbyshire as well as much of the country – with a rare red warning in place for parts of Wales.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We’ll be bringing you weather updates from throughout the day, as well as any other news on disruptions.