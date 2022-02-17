Live updates in aftermath of Storm Dudley as Derbyshire braces for Storm Eunice
Widespread disruption is continuing across parts of Derbyshire today, as the region prepares to be battered by a second storm.
Storm Dudley wreaked havoc across Derbyshire and other parts of the country through Wednesday and into Thursday morning, bringing strong winds of more than 50mph in places such as Chesterfield.
Although the Met Office’s yellow weather warning for wind has now been lifted, people are being warned for further disruption on Friday as Storm Eunice rolls in.
An amber ‘danger to life’ alert has been issued between 5am and 9pm on Friday, February 18, covering Derbyshire as well as much of the country – with a rare red warning in place for parts of Wales.
We’ll be bringing you weather updates from throughout the day, as well as any other news on disruptions.
Follow our live blog for the latest updates below.