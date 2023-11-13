The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for strong winds across Derbyshire today, with a danger to life from flying debris.

The warning, which came into force at 4am this morning, will remain in place until 6pm this evening. The alert states: “Storm Debi has the potential to bring very strong and disruptive winds on Monday - injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible; some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen and road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible.”

Forecasters also say some roads and bridges may close ans power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

