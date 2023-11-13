Storm Debi – weather warning issued for Derbyshire with threat of travel disruption and danger to life
The warning, which came into force at 4am this morning, will remain in place until 6pm this evening. The alert states: “Storm Debi has the potential to bring very strong and disruptive winds on Monday - injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible; some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen and road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible.”
Forecasters also say some roads and bridges may close ans power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.
A yellow weather warning means evere weather is possible and could affect you. Yellow means that you should plan ahead thinking about possible travel delays, or the disruption of your day to day activities. The Met Office is monitoring the developing weather situation and Yellow means keep an eye on the latest forecast and be aware that the weather may change or worsen, leading to disruption of your plans in the next few days.