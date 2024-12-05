Derbyshire residents have been warned to brace as Storm Darragh arrives this weekend – with the county set to be battered by strong winds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office has issued a pair of weather warnings for Derbyshire this week. The first, a yellow warning for rain, is active between 2.00pm and 6.00pm today (Thursday, December 5).

There is the potential for between 20mm and 30mm of rainfall in just a few hours this afternoon, bringing the risk of surface water flooding and travel disruption.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another yellow weather warning for wind has been issued between 3.00pm tomorrow (Friday, December 6) and 6.00am on Sunday, December 8 – with Storm Darragh set to arrive.

Two weather warnings have been issued for Derbyshire.

Storm Darragh is likely to cross into parts of England and Wales on Saturday, clearing to the east of England by Saturday night or early Sunday.

The storm could bring a period of strong winds to the area covered by the Met Office weather warning. Wind speeds may reach 40-50mph across inland areas, and in some areas could exceed 60mph. Around coasts, wind speeds of 60-70 mph could be recorded – with the potential to reach nearer 80mph.

The wind may cause disruption to travel, with difficult driving conditions likely. The duration of the strongest winds in any one location is likely to be less than 24 hours, but the Met Office said their warning is for a more extended period, to cover the passage of the strong winds over the whole country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is a small chance that buildings could be damaged during the storm, and that roads could be closed due to fallen trees.

The Met Office also warned of the potential for power cuts and travel disruption during Storm Darragh.