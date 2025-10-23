Storm Benjamin expected to linger in Derbyshire today as it moves south west
Last night up to 3cm per hour of rain poured down over parts of Matlock and into Chesterfield with the deluge continuing throughout the early hours.
The stormy conditions sparked an adverse weather alert from Derbyshire Fire & Rescue, warning drivers to observe safe distances and walkers to avoid getting too close to open water areas.
However the Met Office say wet conditions are expected to dissipate across Derbyshire this morning leaving scattered showers – with between 20mm and 50mm expected in the south west later today (Thursday).
Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service has issued a reminder to stay safe and don’t take unnecessary risks:
- Watch your speed and slow down
- Remember your stopping distances
- Don't drive through flood water or ignore road closed signs
- Watch out for fallen debris
- If out walking or running, keep away from pathways close to rivers and open water
- Keep dogs on leads near water