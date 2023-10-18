News you can trust since 1855
The Met Office has updated its yellow weather warning – as persistent and heavy rain could lead to disruption from late Thursday through to early Saturday.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 18th Oct 2023, 15:43 BST
The yellow weather warning will be in place in Derbyshire from 6 pm on Thursday, October 19 to 6 am on Saturday, October 21.

This comes as Storm Babet is set to hit parts of eastern England and Scotland later this week – bringing a band of heavy and persistent rain.

The Met office has reported that 20-40 mm of rainfall is expected to fall quite widely - with some areas seeing up to 100 mm. Strong easterly winds may exacerbate the impacts brought about by the heavy rain.

The Met Office has updated its yellow weather warning – as persistent and heavy rain could lead to disruption from late Thursday through to early Saturday.

Derbyshire residents have been warned that fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life, while homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings. Some communities may be cut off by flooded roads.

Delays or cancellations to train and bus services are possible as well, as spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

Met office has also warned of possible power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.

Related topics:DerbyshireMet OfficeBuxtonMatlockBakewellBelperHeanorChesterfield