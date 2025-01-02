Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A yellow Cold-Health Alert warning has been upgraded to amber as freezing temperatures are set to hit Derbyshire.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued an amber Cold-Health Alert (CHA) for all regions of England from midday today (Thursday, January 2) until midday on Wednesday, January 8.

In Derbyshire temperatures are set to fall below 0 almost ever night over the next seven days, with the lowest temperature of -5°C forecast tonight in Alfreton.

In Chesterfield and Dronfield the temperatures are set to plummet to -3°C, while Buxton, Belper and Matlock residents will see -4°C on their thermometers, the Met Office weather forecast shows.

Expected low temperatures are ‘likely’ to lead to an increased use of health care services by vulnerable people and an increase in risk to health for individuals aged 65 years and over, those with pre-existing health conditions and some other vulnerable groups, such as those sleeping rough.

It is the second amber Cold-Health Alert of this winter season for East Midlands, including Derbyshire – after the first 24-hour CHA was issued on November 18, 2024.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at UKHSA, said: “The forecasted temperatures can have a serious impact on the health of some people, including those aged 65 and over and those with pre-existing health conditions, and it is therefore vital to check in on friends, family and neighbours that are most vulnerable.

"These people could be more at risk of heart attacks, stroke and chest infections as a result of cold temperatures.

“Under the CHA system introduced by UKHSA and the Met Office, an amber alert means that cold weather impacts are likely to be felt across the whole health service for an extended period of time, with potential for the whole population to be at risk and where other sectors may also start to observe impacts, indicating a coordinated response is required.”

It comes after the Met Office issued a yellow weather alert for snow in Derbyshire, with forecasters warning of possible power cuts and travel disruption.

The warning, which runs from noon on Saturday to 9am on Monday, is due to heavy snow which may cause some disruption over the weekend.