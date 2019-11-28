Residents warned to take extra care as warning for 'ice' sounded for Derbyshire

Temperatures are set to plummet in Derbyshire- leading to icy surfaces that could result in slips, falls and injuries.

The Met Office is warning people to take extra care as it launches a yellow weather warning for ice in the county for Friday, November 29.

The warning is set to be in place from 12.15am until 10am on Friday morning.

Forecasters say we can expect ‘some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces’, as well as icy patches on ‘untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths’.

