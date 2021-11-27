Residents advised to 'stay at home' as Buxton is pounded by heavy snow

Reports say that a tree is down and blocking the road between Earl Sterndale and Crowdecote, and it is - a tree has fallen across and is blocking the road, with conditions making it difficult for vehicles to turn.

Residents have said that “nothing is moving” on the A515, with one lorry jack knifed, and another stuck – causing major delays.

There are reports of trees and cables down around the area, causing huge problems for cars, and there are no traffic lights in Bakewell or Peak Forest.

According to reports, Ashwood Dale between 'Spoons and Morrisons’ is closed two by large fallen trees, with heavy snow also making conditions difficult under foot.

Vehicles attempting to travel on the A53 Leek Road are also reportedly struck and blocking the road on the climb out of Buxton, while Rushop Edge is having similar issues.

Police have also closed the A6 because of fallen trees and weather conditions.

Advice being given is to stay at home unless absolutely necessary.

