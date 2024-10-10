Reassurances for residents as BBC weather app forecasts ‘hurricane force winds’ for Derbyshire
The forecast shown on the site said wind speeds in Chesterfield would reach an incredible 4,130mph today, with the descriptionm for the day’s weather reading ‘hurricane force winds’.
Similar incredible wind speeds were being shown for locations across the UK and indeed the planet for today.
On their X site, formerly know as Twitter, the BBC said: “You may have noticed some data issues on our app and website. We are working hard to fix it quickly. Sorry - please bear with us. In the meantime here are Thursday's weather headlines: Colder, clearer air moving in. Rain and drizzle in south. Blustery showers near east coast”
