Reassurances for residents as BBC weather app forecasts ‘hurricane force winds’ for Derbyshire

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 10th Oct 2024, 07:37 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The BBC has reassured residents in Derbyshire after the corporation’s weather app and website gave warnings of ‘hurricane force winds’ across the county this morning.

The forecast shown on the site said wind speeds in Chesterfield would reach an incredible 4,130mph today, with the descriptionm for the day’s weather reading ‘hurricane force winds’.

Similar incredible wind speeds were being shown for locations across the UK and indeed the planet for today.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On their X site, formerly know as Twitter, the BBC said: “You may have noticed some data issues on our app and website. We are working hard to fix it quickly. Sorry - please bear with us. In the meantime here are Thursday's weather headlines: Colder, clearer air moving in. Rain and drizzle in south. Blustery showers near east coast”

Related topics:DerbyshireChesterfieldTwitter

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice