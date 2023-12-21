Rare rainbow clouds spotted in Derbyshire skies as natural phenomenon lasted 15 minutes

The storm has brought fallen trees and travel disruption but also the very rare rainbow clouds have been spotted as well.

Several sighting of nacreous or rainbow clouds have been seen over the High Peak this morning.

The Met office said: “Nacreous clouds are rare and very high clouds, known mainly for the coloured light they reflect after sunset and before sunrise. The colours are reminiscent of the colours which reflect from a thin layer of oil on top of water, an effect known as iridescence."

The clouds form in the lower stratosphere over polar regions when the Sun is just below the horizon. The clouds are illuminated from below and often glow in vivid colours and can form large thin discs.

Heather Louise King saw the natural phenomenon in Chapel-en-le-Frith on Thursday December, 21.

She said: “It was amazing. I saw them from my back door and it lasted about 15 minutes.”

1 . Lighting up the sky Nic Ousby captured a shot of the Nacreous clouds. Photo Nic Ousby Photo: submit Photo Sales

2 . Colourful discs The Nacreous clouds looked like a colourful disc in the sky. Photo Heather Louise King Photo: submit Photo Sales

3 . All the colours of the rainbow All the colours of the rainbow spotted in the Nacreous cloud seen over the High Peak. Photo Heather Louise King Photo: submitted Photo Sales