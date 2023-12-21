Rare rainbow clouds spotted in Derbyshire skies as natural phenomenon lasted 15 minutes
Several sighting of nacreous or rainbow clouds have been seen over the High Peak this morning.
The Met office said: “Nacreous clouds are rare and very high clouds, known mainly for the coloured light they reflect after sunset and before sunrise. The colours are reminiscent of the colours which reflect from a thin layer of oil on top of water, an effect known as iridescence."
The clouds form in the lower stratosphere over polar regions when the Sun is just below the horizon. The clouds are illuminated from below and often glow in vivid colours and can form large thin discs.
Heather Louise King saw the natural phenomenon in Chapel-en-le-Frith on Thursday December, 21.
She said: “It was amazing. I saw them from my back door and it lasted about 15 minutes.”