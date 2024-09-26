‘Potential for flooding’ in Derbyshire as Met Office extends yellow weather warning for heavy rain

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The yellow warning for heavy rain in Derbyshire will remain in place until 9 am tomorrow (September 27).

The yellow weather warning for heavy rain is currently in place in Derbyshire with the Met Office warning against the ‘potential for some flooding and disruption to transport’.

It is expected that 10 to 15 mm of rain could occur within an hour from the heavy showers today with a few places possibly seeing 30 mm over a few hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There still remains some uncertainty in the details for Thursday evening and overnight, but some locations may see up 20-30 mm of rain in 2-3 hours and perhaps 40-60 mm in 3-6 hours.

Heavy rain is set to bring the potential for some flooding and disruption to transport.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: “Whilst some areas will miss the worst, heavy showers and thunderstorms will occur today, potentially becoming more organised across a swathe of Wales and into central and eastern England during Thursday evening and into early Friday morning.

"Given the recent very wet weather, this will bring the potential for further flooding and transport disruption.”

The Met Office has warned that there is a ‘slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses’. There is also a ‘small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motorists are warned that spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. Where flooding occurs delays or cancellations to train and bus services are also possible.

The Met Office has warned there is a ‘small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life’ and a ‘small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads.’

A spokesperson fro the Met Office said: “Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.”