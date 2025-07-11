Photos show aftermath of Derbyshire blaze that led to disruption for drivers along M1 – with fire crews battling “exhausting conditions”

By Tom Hardwick
Published 11th Jul 2025, 10:51 BST
These photos show the aftermath of a large blaze in Derbyshire that caused disruption for motorists along the M1 – while crews battled “challenging conditions” to bring the fire under control.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service (DFRS) were called to tackle a blaze at Biggin Farm near Tibshelf – with crews being deployed to the scene at 3.36pm on Thursday, July 10.

Residents had been warned to close their windows and doors while efforts continued to bring the fire under control.

Smoke plumes also impacted drivers along the M1 near Tibshelf Services, between junctions 28 and 29.

These photos of the damage caused by the blaze were taken by crew members from Nottinghamshire’s Ashfield Fire Station.

A station spokesperson said: “A total of 11 fire appliances were deployed to tackle the blaze. These types of fires are especially demanding and exhausting for our firefighters—particularly in today’s heat.

“A huge thank you to all crews involved for their relentless efforts in such challenging conditions.”

The fire broke out near Tibshelf yesterday afternoon.

1. Tibshelf fire

The fire broke out near Tibshelf yesterday afternoon. Photo: Ashfield Fire Station

A total of 11 fire appliances were deployed to tackle the blaze.

2. Tibshelf fire

A total of 11 fire appliances were deployed to tackle the blaze. Photo: Ashfield Fire Station

Smoke from the fire led to disruption along the M1 yesterday.

3. Tibshelf fire

Smoke from the fire led to disruption along the M1 yesterday. Photo: Ashfield Fire Station

These photos were captured by the crew from Ashfield Fire Station in Nottinghamshire.

4. Tibshelf

These photos were captured by the crew from Ashfield Fire Station in Nottinghamshire. Photo: Ashfield Fire Station

