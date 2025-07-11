Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service (DFRS) were called to tackle a blaze at Biggin Farm near Tibshelf – with crews being deployed to the scene at 3.36pm on Thursday, July 10.

Residents had been warned to close their windows and doors while efforts continued to bring the fire under control.

Smoke plumes also impacted drivers along the M1 near Tibshelf Services, between junctions 28 and 29.

These photos of the damage caused by the blaze were taken by crew members from Nottinghamshire’s Ashfield Fire Station.

A station spokesperson said: “A total of 11 fire appliances were deployed to tackle the blaze. These types of fires are especially demanding and exhausting for our firefighters—particularly in today’s heat.

“A huge thank you to all crews involved for their relentless efforts in such challenging conditions.”

