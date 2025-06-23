Peak District visitors urged to behave responsibly after “extremely dangerous” incident on hottest day of the year

Fire crews were called to an “extremely dangerous” incident over the weekend – and urged people visiting Derbyshire and the Peak District to behave responsibly.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Friday, June 20, crews from the Glossop Fire Station were called to an incident – and called for people visiting the area to behave responsibly.

A spokesperson said: “The first call of our weekend was a campfire in the woods – on the hottest day of the year so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Lighting campfires in or near woodland is extremely dangerous – especially in hot, dry conditions.

Crews from Glossop were called to extinguish the fire.

“Fires can spread quickly through dry grass and trees. Wildlife and natural habitats are easily destroyed. People nearby, including walkers and cyclists, are put at risk. Fires can re-ignite even after being put out.

“It also uses up vital fire service resources that may be needed elsewhere for life-threatening emergencies While we were dealing with this, we weren’t available for any other calls that could have come in. Please don’t light fires or BBQs in the countryside.”