Peak District visitors urged to behave responsibly after “extremely dangerous” incident on hottest day of the year
On Friday, June 20, crews from the Glossop Fire Station were called to an incident – and called for people visiting the area to behave responsibly.
A spokesperson said: “The first call of our weekend was a campfire in the woods – on the hottest day of the year so far.
“Lighting campfires in or near woodland is extremely dangerous – especially in hot, dry conditions.
“Fires can spread quickly through dry grass and trees. Wildlife and natural habitats are easily destroyed. People nearby, including walkers and cyclists, are put at risk. Fires can re-ignite even after being put out.
“It also uses up vital fire service resources that may be needed elsewhere for life-threatening emergencies While we were dealing with this, we weren’t available for any other calls that could have come in. Please don’t light fires or BBQs in the countryside.”
