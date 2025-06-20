Peak District visitors urged not to swim in popular reservoir during heatwave – and warned against lighting barbecues

People planning to visit a popular Peak District reservoir this week have been urged to stay out of the water – and warned against lighting barbecues or fires.

Visitors to Ladybower Reservoir in the Peak District, managed by Severn Trent Water, have been warned to stay out of the water amid the current hot spell.

Those planning to visit the reservoir over the coming days were also urged not to light any barbecues or fires – with the potential for major wildfires to break out.

A spokesperson said: “It's a hot one over the coming days. We look forward to welcoming many of you to site, but we just wanted to remind you of a few things to keep you and others safe.

Visitors to Ladybower Reservoir have been urged to behave responsibly amid the current spell of hot weather. Photo: © Ken Bagnall (cc-by-sa/2.0)

“The water may look really inviting but please keep out, there are hidden obstacles, cold water and sudden steep drops – making it unsafe to swim or paddle in.

“No fires or barbecues anywhere on site – the ground is really dry and can easily ignite. Please put your litter in the bin or take it home.”