Peak District: New Year's Eve and New Year's Day weather - NYE weather report
Will it be a mild New Year, or a rainy one?
Let’s get the good news out of the way – New Year’s Eve in the Peak District is set to be generally cloudy and mild, but little (if any) rainfall is expected to occur on this day.
It’s also expected to be unusually warm for this time of year – the peak temperature is estimated to be around nine degrees Celsius (48.2 degrees Fahrenheit). This is considerably warmer than last year’s New Year’s Eve, which had a peak temperature of three degrees Celsius (37.4 degrees Fahrenheit).
Meanwhile, the coldest it’s thought to be on this day will be around the same. As such, the temperature isn’t expected to fluctuate on New Year’s Eve.
While it probably won’t be raining on New Year’s Eve, it is expected to be windy, with wind gusts of around 46 kmph. While the actual temperature of New Year’s Eve will be around nine degrees Celsius, it’s thought that it’ll feel closer to four degrees Celsius (39.2 degrees Fahrenheit) due to the blowing winds.
New Year’s Day will be quite similar to New Year’s Eve, if not slightly colder and rainier. The temperature high will again be nine degrees Celsius, with a low of seven degrees Celsius (44.6 degrees Fahrenheit).
There’s a notably higher chance of rain, too – the probability of precipitation on this day will be 55%. If you can will yourself out of bed on January 1st, it might be a good idea to keep a raincoat handy. It’ll be windy as well, with the same speed of wind gusts as New Year’s Eve.