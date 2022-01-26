Peak District: March and April set to be the driest months of the year with little to no rain

If you’re thinking about going camping or glamping in the Peak District any time soon, you may be better off waiting until the spring. Research from Cool Camping indicates that Central England and the Midlands are set for a particularly dry couple of months.

Spring is usually seen as a season of rain, with plenty of precipitation to allow plants to grow again after the winter. According to Metcheck, large amounts of rainfall are forecasted for May, instead of the previous two months.

Cool Camping have created a tool known as the Great British Rainfall Calendar, which, in theory, will allow people to predict bouts of rainfall to a higher degree of accuracy than they previously could.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We're set for a sunny springtime in 2022.

Cool Camping have meticulously researched rainfall in the UK over the last ten years, using data from the Met Office. Using trends that they found in the data and applying them to existing hypotheses, they were able to put together a system that helps identify tendencies in rainfall.

They also found that August is the wettest of the summer months – so if you’re planning a staycation in the summer, June or July would be a safer bet to avoid getting wet.

There’s no threat of a drought, for those worried about that. In the UK, a drought is generally considered to be a period of three weeks or more with less than 0.2mm of precipitation.

According to Metcheck, the longest span of time in March or April without any rainfall in the Peak District is predicted to last no longer than 14 days, from March 2nd to March 15th. Many of the days in between are expected to be cloudy, so rainfall isn’t impossible during this time.

Other findings from the Great British Rainfall Calendar include that the wettest day of the year is, on average, October 5th. Meanwhile, in England and Wales, November is the month that usually receives the most downpour every year.