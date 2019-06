A water main has burst outside a Chesterfield pub this afternoon.

The incident has happened outside the Blue Stoops on the A632 Matlock Road.

A Derbyshire County Council spokesperson said: "We're waiting for Severn Trent Water to arrive.

"Road workers are at the scene directing traffic as one side of the road closed.

"Avoid the area if possible."