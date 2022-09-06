Multiple thunderstorms could hit Chesterfield and Derbyshire over next few days - Met office warns
The Met Office has said storms are likely to develop across Derbyshire today, over the next few days and early next week.
The forecast comes just after a yellow warning in Chesterfield and Derbyshire was issued yesterday.
More storms are expected with local flooding possible from surface water across most parts of England today, on Wednesday and Thursday.
Torrential rains and lightning is expected to hit Derbyshire over the last 36 hours. Thunderstorms are expected around lunchtime and early afternoon with further heavy, thundery showers predicted tonight.
Most Popular
-
1
Mobile speed cameras locations September 2022: Including Chesterfield, Alfreton, Matlock, Derby and High Peak
-
2
Travellers moved on from illegal camp in Derbyshire village – after allegedly breaking into site
-
3
New barbecue food shop in Chesterfield is opened by couple who launched takeaway business at home during lockdown
-
4
Exact time thunderstorms could hit Chesterfield and Derbyshire – as Met Office warns of torrential rain and lightning
-
5
Shocking footage shows moment Derbyshire drunk driver hits lorry and flips her car
Land, roads and some properties may flood and there may be travel disruption.
The Met Office has warned that driving conditions are likely to be affected by spray, standing water and fog leading to longer journey times by car and bus. They have reported that flooding of homes and businesses is also possible.
Tomorrow sunny intervals and scattered showers are expected. While some areas may stay dry, others will experience thunderstorms with heavy rain. Storms will hit Chesterfield between 11am and 4pm tomorrow with heavy rain and lightning.
Little change is expected on Thursday and Friday, with further scattered heavy showers and warm sunny intervals. More thunderstorms are likely to hit Derbyshire on Friday morning.
Following a dry weekend, storms are expected to develop across Derbyshire again next Tuesday.