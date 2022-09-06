Multiple thunderstorms could hit Chesterfield and Derbyshire over next few days - Met office warns

The forecast comes just after a yellow warning in Chesterfield and Derbyshire was issued yesterday.

More storms are expected with local flooding possible from surface water across most parts of England today, on Wednesday and Thursday.

Torrential rains and lightning is expected to hit Derbyshire over the last 36 hours. Thunderstorms are expected around lunchtime and early afternoon with further heavy, thundery showers predicted tonight.

Multiple thunderstorms are expected to develop across Derbyshire throughout the week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Land, roads and some properties may flood and there may be travel disruption.

The Met Office has warned that driving conditions are likely to be affected by spray, standing water and fog leading to longer journey times by car and bus. They have reported that flooding of homes and businesses is also possible.

Tomorrow sunny intervals and scattered showers are expected. While some areas may stay dry, others will experience thunderstorms with heavy rain. Storms will hit Chesterfield between 11am and 4pm tomorrow with heavy rain and lightning.

Little change is expected on Thursday and Friday, with further scattered heavy showers and warm sunny intervals. More thunderstorms are likely to hit Derbyshire on Friday morning.