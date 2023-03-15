Mountain rescue team deployed to help climber who suffered “very nasty injury” at Peak District beauty spot

Just after 22.30pm on Saturday, March 11, the Edale Mountain Rescue Team were called to assist a fallen boulderer near Stanage plantation.

An MRT spokesperson said: “The team were called along with East Midlands Ambulance Service and Helimed 54 from the Derbyshire, Leicestershire & Rutland Air Ambulance. The boulderer had sustained an open lower leg fracture after falling from a tricky move.”

“The air ambulance team were first on scene and treated the very nasty injury, managing to get it into a splint and reduced. Unfortunately, due to the weather conditions, the land ambulance was unable to get near to Stanage edge.

The patient could not be transported by air.

“The weather deteriorated significantly with poor visibility and snow, so the helicopter had to depart and head back to its base.

