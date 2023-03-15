Mountain rescue team deployed to help climber who suffered “very nasty injury” at Peak District beauty spot
A climber who sustained a serious injury out in the Peak District was brought to safety after a complex rescue operation.
Just after 22.30pm on Saturday, March 11, the Edale Mountain Rescue Team were called to assist a fallen boulderer near Stanage plantation.
An MRT spokesperson said: “The team were called along with East Midlands Ambulance Service and Helimed 54 from the Derbyshire, Leicestershire & Rutland Air Ambulance. The boulderer had sustained an open lower leg fracture after falling from a tricky move.”
“The air ambulance team were first on scene and treated the very nasty injury, managing to get it into a splint and reduced. Unfortunately, due to the weather conditions, the land ambulance was unable to get near to Stanage edge.
“The weather deteriorated significantly with poor visibility and snow, so the helicopter had to depart and head back to its base.
“The team sledged the patient down from the edge to the road at the plantation car park, where they were transferred to a 4x4 vehicle for transport down to the waiting ambulance in Hathersage. Team members returned to base to clean and dry kit, ready for whatever awaits us next!”