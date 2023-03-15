Met Office warns of heavy rain and potential floods in Matlock, Bakewell, Buxton, Belper and the Peak District
The Met Office has warned residents that heavy rain and flooding is set to hit Derbyshire tomorrow.
The Met Office has issued a yellow rain warning for parts of Derbyshire and the Peak District – which will be active between midnight and 3.00pm tomorrow (Thursday, March 16).
A number of towns were warned to expect heavy rainfall – including Belper, Matlock, Wirksworth, Bakewell and Buxton – along with rural areas in the Peak District.
Rain is expected to turn particularly heavy and persistent overnight – especially over southwest facing hills.
Forecasters have said that between 40-70mm of rain is likely, while the wettest spots could see in excess of 100mm of rain. The rain will also be coupled with generally windy conditions.
Spray and flooding on routes across Derbyshire may cause disruption for drivers. Conditions will slowly improve through Thursday afternoon.