The Met Office has issued a yellow rain warning for parts of Derbyshire and the Peak District – which will be active between midnight and 3.00pm tomorrow (Thursday, March 16).

A number of towns were warned to expect heavy rainfall – including Belper, Matlock, Wirksworth, Bakewell and Buxton – along with rural areas in the Peak District.

Rain is expected to turn particularly heavy and persistent overnight – especially over southwest facing hills.

Heavy rain is expected to hit parts of Derbyshire tomorrow.

Forecasters have said that between 40-70mm of rain is likely, while the wettest spots could see in excess of 100mm of rain. The rain will also be coupled with generally windy conditions.

