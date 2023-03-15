News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Hosepipe bans brewing around the UK after a dry winter
-15 minutes ago Oestrogen could be behind arrhythmia in women say researchers
2 hours ago Budget 2023: Martin Lewis gives his verdict
2 hours ago Budget 2023: Living standards to fall by 6% - OBR
3 hours ago Budget 2023: Free childcare for under 5s explained
3 hours ago Key announcements from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Spring Budget 2023

Met Office warns of heavy rain and potential floods in Matlock, Bakewell, Buxton, Belper and the Peak District

The Met Office has warned residents that heavy rain and flooding is set to hit Derbyshire tomorrow.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 15th Mar 2023, 11:56 GMT- 1 min read

The Met Office has issued a yellow rain warning for parts of Derbyshire and the Peak District – which will be active between midnight and 3.00pm tomorrow (Thursday, March 16).

A number of towns were warned to expect heavy rainfall – including Belper, Matlock, Wirksworth, Bakewell and Buxton – along with rural areas in the Peak District.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rain is expected to turn particularly heavy and persistent overnight – especially over southwest facing hills.

Heavy rain is expected to hit parts of Derbyshire tomorrow.
Heavy rain is expected to hit parts of Derbyshire tomorrow.
Heavy rain is expected to hit parts of Derbyshire tomorrow.
Most Popular

Forecasters have said that between 40-70mm of rain is likely, while the wettest spots could see in excess of 100mm of rain. The rain will also be coupled with generally windy conditions.

READ THIS: Multiple cars involved in crash on busy route through Derbyshire town

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Spray and flooding on routes across Derbyshire may cause disruption for drivers. Conditions will slowly improve through Thursday afternoon.

Met OfficeDerbyshirePeak DistrictMatlockBakewellBuxtonBelper