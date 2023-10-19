The Met Office has raised its weather warning for rain in Derbyshire from yellow to amber as flooding and disruption are ‘likely’.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The amber weather warning will be in place in Derbyshire from 12 noon on Friday, October 20, to 6 am on Saturday, October 21.

This comes as Storm Babet is set to hit parts of eastern England and Scotland later this week – bringing a band of heavy and persistent rain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office has reported that 20-40 mm of rainfall is expected to fall quite widely - with areas south to the Peak District seeing between 80 and 120 mm of rain locally. Strong easterly winds may exacerbate the impacts brought about by the heavy rain.

The amber weather warning will be in place in Derbyshire from 12 noon on Friday, October 20, to 6 am on Saturday, October 21.

Derbyshire residents have been warned that homes and businesses are likely to be flooded, causing damage to some buildings. Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing danger to life. It is also possible that some communities will be cut off by flooded roads.