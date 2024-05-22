Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Met Office has upgraded its weather warning for Derbyshire to Amber – warning of a ‘danger to life’ from floodwater, with flooding and disruption likely.

Forecasters say that rain will become heavy and persistent later Wednesday and Thursday with delays and some cancellations to train and bus services are likely

The warning adds that fast flowing or deep floodwater is likely, causing danger to life, spray and flooding will probably lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures and there is a good chance some communities will be cut off by flooded roads. Power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses are also likely

Rain is set to become heavy and persistent during Wednesday afternoon before easing during Thursday morning. The heaviest rain is expected over north facing hills and where strong winds will enhance rainfall accumulations. Many places within the warning area will see 30-40mm of rain, with high ground of northwest England seeing 70-90 mm.

The Amber alert runs from noon on Wednesday to noon on Thursday.

The Met Office advice to keep yourself and others safe is to prepare to avoid travelling by road during potentially dangerous road conditions.