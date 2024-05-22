Met Office upgrades Derbyshire weather warning to Amber – with danger to life from floodwater
Forecasters say that rain will become heavy and persistent later Wednesday and Thursday with delays and some cancellations to train and bus services are likely
The warning adds that fast flowing or deep floodwater is likely, causing danger to life, spray and flooding will probably lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures and there is a good chance some communities will be cut off by flooded roads. Power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses are also likely
Rain is set to become heavy and persistent during Wednesday afternoon before easing during Thursday morning. The heaviest rain is expected over north facing hills and where strong winds will enhance rainfall accumulations. Many places within the warning area will see 30-40mm of rain, with high ground of northwest England seeing 70-90 mm.
The Amber alert runs from noon on Wednesday to noon on Thursday.
The Met Office advice to keep yourself and others safe is to prepare to avoid travelling by road during potentially dangerous road conditions.
They add: “If you must travel, ensure you watch for possible danger and drive cautiously. It is not safe to drive, walk or swim through floodwater, avoid it where possible and if you are affected by fast flowing or deep-water call 999, and wait for help. Stay up to date with the weather forecast for your area and follow advice from emergency services and local authorities.”
