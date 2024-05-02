Met Office issues yellow weather warning for Derbyshire – with thunderstorms set to hit county

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms across Derbyshire between midday and midnight today (Thursday, May 2).
By Tom Hardwick
Published 2nd May 2024, 11:14 BST
Thunderstorms developing this afternoon and evening may lead to travel disruption and some flooding.

While some areas will remain dry, thunderstorms are likely to develop later today from the east and move relatively slowly westwards or northwestwards.

Where thunderstorms occur, heavy rain accompanied by frequent lightning is likely – with the potential for 25 to 30mm of rain to fall over 1-2 hours. In some areas, as much as 50mm of rain could fall, and hail may also hit parts of the country.

The Met Office has warned that Derbyshire could face thunderstorms today.

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

The Met Office has warned there is a small chance that some communities could become cut off by flooded roads.

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

Power cuts could also occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

