Storm Lilian is set to hit Derbyshire tomorrow – with residents being warned to brace for the storm by the Met Office.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for strong winds as Storm Lilian hits Derbyshire – with the warning active between 5.00am and 11.00am on Friday, August 23.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “An area of strong winds associated with Storm Lilian is expected to move east across northern England during Friday morning.

“Whilst there remains some uncertainty about the details, some very strong winds are likely to develop, with gusts widely in the 50mph to 60mph range. There is a lower chance that a small core of winds gusting 65-75 mph, perhaps 80mph, could push quickly east during the morning.

“These winds are likely to affect major routes such as the M6, A66 and A1(M), as well as potentially impacting infrastructure.”

Residents were encouraged to protect their properties, as well as other people, from injury. They were urged to check for loose items outside their homes and plan how they could secure them.