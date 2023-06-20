Heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to bring disruption acorss the county with the warning in force between 11 am and 6 pm today (June 20).

The Met Office issued the alert and has warned of possible impacts to travel, as well as some flooding damage, lightning strikes and power cuts.

Derbyshire residents were warned that sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures while there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.