Met Office issues weather warning with flooding threat for Derbyshire
The alert, which is in place until 1pm on Tuesday, adds that spray and flooding on roads could make journey times longer, with bus and train services probably affected. Forecasters also said flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible
The Met Office said: “Outbreaks of rain are expected to become heavier and more persistent during the early hours of Tuesday, extending east across northeast Wales, the north Midlands, parts of northern England and Lincolnshire.
“20 to 30 mm rain is likely quite widely within around six hours, with perhaps as much as 40 to 50 mm in a few places. This is likely to cause some flooding and disruption in some locations. The rain is likely to turn more showery during Tuesday afternoon.”