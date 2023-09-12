News you can trust since 1855
Met Office issues weather warning with flooding threat for Derbyshire

Forecasters have issued a weather alert for Derbyshire today, warning of heavy rain with the risk of flooding and travel disruption in the county.
Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 12th Sep 2023, 07:44 BST- 1 min read
The alert, which is in place until 1pm on Tuesday, adds that spray and flooding on roads could make journey times longer, with bus and train services probably affected. Forecasters also said flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible

The Met Office said: “Outbreaks of rain are expected to become heavier and more persistent during the early hours of Tuesday, extending east across northeast Wales, the north Midlands, parts of northern England and Lincolnshire.

“20 to 30 mm rain is likely quite widely within around six hours, with perhaps as much as 40 to 50 mm in a few places. This is likely to cause some flooding and disruption in some locations. The rain is likely to turn more showery during Tuesday afternoon.”

