Met Office issues weather warning for heavy rain in and around Derbyshire
The warning covers most of England south of Middlesbrough between 3pm on Monday, July 15, and 9am tomorrow, following a similar warning for Wales and the South West in the first part of today.
Current projections show rain developing in Derbyshire from around 3:30pm, growing heavier through to the early hours of Tuesday.
A spokesperson for Met Office said: “Outbreaks of rain, heavy at times with a risk of thunder, are expected to develop later on Monday afternoon then move northwards through the evening and overnight.
“15 to 20 millimetres of rain may fall in less than an hour, with a few places seeing up to 40 mm in two hours but perhaps more widely within a longer period overnight. Where this occurs, there is the chance of some flooding and disruption.”
According to the bulletin, there is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses, and small chance those properties could flood.
It also warns of a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services, and potentially difficult driving conditions and some road closures.
