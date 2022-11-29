The yellow warning for fog is in place until 11am this morning. Forecasters say that the fog will reduce driving visibility and is likely to cause some travel delays this morning. They say this may mean slower journey times with delays to bus and train services also possible.

A yellow warning means that you should plan ahead thinking about possible travel delays, or the disruption of your day to day activities. The Met Office is monitoring the developing weather situation and Yellow means keep an eye on the latest forecast and be aware that the weather may change or worsen, leading to disruption of your plans in the next few days.