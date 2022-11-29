News you can trust since 1855
Met Office issues weather warning for Derbyshire

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for Derbyshire this morning, with fog likely to cause travel disruption.

By Phil Bramley
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 29th Nov 2022, 7:49am

The yellow warning for fog is in place until 11am this morning. Forecasters say that the fog will reduce driving visibility and is likely to cause some travel delays this morning. They say this may mean slower journey times with delays to bus and train services also possible.

A yellow warning means that you should plan ahead thinking about possible travel delays, or the disruption of your day to day activities. The Met Office is monitoring the developing weather situation and Yellow means keep an eye on the latest forecast and be aware that the weather may change or worsen, leading to disruption of your plans in the next few days.

There are warnings about delays on the roads due to fog this morning
