Met Office issues weather alert for Derbyshire - warning of possible power cuts and travel disruption
The weather warning for wind will be in place across Derbyshire from 6am to 6pm on Sunday, February 23.
Southerly and southwesterly winds are expected to increase through Sunday morning, peaking in late morning and early afternoon with gusts of 50-60mph. Some areas can see 70mph in exposed spots.
Rain will accompany strong winds, which will make for very poor weather conditions, especially on roads. Winds will then ease from southwest to northeast of the warning area through the afternoon and early evening.
The Met Office has warned that short term loss of power and other services is ‘possible’.
Delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are ‘likely’ – including possible disruption to bus and train services. High-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are ‘likely to experience delays’.
The Met Office has shared the following advice: “Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.
“People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.
“If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves. Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea. Take care if walking near cliffs; know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.
“Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.”
