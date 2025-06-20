Met Office issues thunderstorm warning for Derbyshire – with residents urged to brace for heavy rain

The Met Office has warned Derbyshire residents that thunderstorms could be set to arrive tomorrow – bringing heavy rain and potential travel disruption.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms across Derbyshire and the East Midlands – active between 3.00pm tomorrow (Saturday, June 21) and 4.00am on Sunday, June 22.

Their forecast indicates that scattered thunderstorms may arrive on Saturday afternoon, carrying on into the evening and night.

The most intense thunderstorms could produce frequent lightning, large hail and gusty winds, along with heavy downpours. This may lead to surface water gathering in some places.

The Met Office warned Derbyshire residents that spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. There is a small chance that some communities could become cut off by flooded roads.

There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

The Met Office added that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds. Where lightning strikes occur, there is the possibility of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.