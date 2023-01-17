Met Office issues snow and ice weather warning for Derbyshire
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather alert for snow and ice across Derbyshire in the next 24 hours.
The warning, which runs from noon today until noon on Wednesday, says snow showers and icy stretches may cause some disruption.
It adds that some roads and railways may be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services, injuries are possible from slips and falls on icy surfaces and there will be icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.
The warning area covers a number of counties in England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland, including Derbyshire.
The Met Office said: “Snow showers will affect these areas through Tuesday afternoon and continue in many places overnight, and into Wednesday morning. Accumulations of a couple of centimetres are likely at low levels, with higher ground anywhere is the region potentially seeing 5-10 cm, and up to 15 cm for the higher ground in northern Northern Ireland, and mid / northern Wales. In addition, icy stretches are likely to form following showers.”