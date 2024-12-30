Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Heavy rain is likely to lead to disruption with a ‘chance that some locations may experience flooding’.

The yellow weather warning for rain is set to be in place in Derbyshire for 24 hours from 6pm on tomorrow (Tuesday, December 31) to 6 pm on Wednesday, January 1.

Beginning on Tuesday (New Year's Eve), persistent and at times heavy rainfall is expected in the region as a band of rain and strong winds (up to 45 mph) will be moving slowly across Wales, northwest England and the Midlands, including Derbyshire.

The Met Office has explained that there remains a bit of uncertainty around how this evolves on Wednesday morning, which will impact final rainfall totals, but the rain is expected to clear to the southeast through Wednesday afternoon.

The rainfall of 30-50 mm is expected fairly widely, with 60-80 mm across west-facing hills. There is a chance a few locations could see in excess of 100 mm, with north Wales the most likely region to see these larger totals.

The Met Office has warned that there is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses. There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

Motorists have been warned that spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

In a warning published online, the Met Office has said that public transport is ‘likely to be affected with journey times taking longer’.

The Met Office has shared the following advice: “Check if your property could be at risk of flooding. If so, consider preparing a flood plan and an emergency flood kit.

“Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

“People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

“Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.”