Met Office issues ice weather warning for Derbyshire and the Peak District

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice as temperatures are set to plummet.

The warning, issued for a number of regions across in England, will be in place in Derbyshire between 3am and 9am tomorrow (Thursday, March 13).

The Met Office has warned that showers, including hail and sleet, and temperatures close to zero, may lead to a few icy surfaces developing.

Some icy patches might develop on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, leading to a greater chance of injuries or accidents.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: “Showers will continue at times through Wednesday and Wednesday night, these falling as sleet or hail at times, and perhaps temporarily as snow over hills.

"Clear spells in between will allow temperatures to fall close to zero, with some untreated surfaces turning icy later tonight and at first on Thursday, especially over the Pennines and Peak District."

Chesterfield will see lows of 2°C early tomorrow morning, while temperatures will plummet to 1°C in Matlock and Bakewell and to 0°C in Buxton.

The Met Office shared the following safety advice: “Keep yourself and your family safe when it is icy. Plan to leave the house at least five minutes earlier than normal. Not needing to rush, reduces your risk of accidents, slips, and falls.

“If you need to make a journey on foot, try to use pavements along main roads which are likely to be less slippery. Similarly, if cycling, try and stick to main roads which are more likely to have been treated.

“Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

“Be prepared for weather warnings to change: the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.”