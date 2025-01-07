Met Office issues fresh weather warning for Derbyshire – with icy conditions set to arrive across county

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 7th Jan 2025, 15:56 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Another weather warning has been issued for Derbyshire – with residents urged to brace for icy conditions by the Met Office.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice across Derbyshire – active between 5.00pm today (Tuesday, January 7) and midday tomorrow (Wednesday, January 8).

Derbyshire residents were advised that icy conditions could develop on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths – with temperatures set to drop as low as -2° in Chesterfield during the period of the weather warning.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Keep yourself and your family safe when it is icy. Plan to leave the house at least five minutes earlier than normal. Not needing to rush reduces your risk of accidents, slips, and falls.

The Met Office has warned that icy conditions are set to arrive across Derbyshire this evening.The Met Office has warned that icy conditions are set to arrive across Derbyshire this evening.
The Met Office has warned that icy conditions are set to arrive across Derbyshire this evening.

“If you need to make a journey on foot, try to use pavements along main roads which are likely to be less slippery. Similarly, if cycling, try and stick to main roads which are more likely to have been treated.

“Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

READ THIS: The 11 key items needed for your winter driving survival kit

”Be prepared for weather warnings to change. When a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.”

Related topics:DerbyshireMet OfficeChesterfield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice