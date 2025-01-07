Met Office issues fresh weather warning for Derbyshire – with icy conditions set to arrive across county
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice across Derbyshire – active between 5.00pm today (Tuesday, January 7) and midday tomorrow (Wednesday, January 8).
Derbyshire residents were advised that icy conditions could develop on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths – with temperatures set to drop as low as -2° in Chesterfield during the period of the weather warning.
A Met Office spokesperson said: “Keep yourself and your family safe when it is icy. Plan to leave the house at least five minutes earlier than normal. Not needing to rush reduces your risk of accidents, slips, and falls.
“If you need to make a journey on foot, try to use pavements along main roads which are likely to be less slippery. Similarly, if cycling, try and stick to main roads which are more likely to have been treated.
“Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.
”Be prepared for weather warnings to change. When a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.”
