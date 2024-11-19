Main roads across Derbyshire reopen after county hit by snow
A Derbyshire County Council spokesperson said: “The main roads we’d closed last night have all now reopened.
“We’re expecting a dry and bright afternoon, but it will remain cold and through the night with clear skies.
“Road surfaces are likely to wet and will freeze, with icy conditions. Please be vigilant and take extra care.
“Across much of the county, our teams are already gritting and will be back on the roads at 4pm today and 4am tomorrow morning, treating primary and secondary routes – around 1,550 miles of road.
“Over the past 36 hours, we’ve used 1,000 tonnes of grit and our teams have been out consistently through the day and night to treat road surfaces.
“Forecasts suggest that the rest of the week and into the start of the weekend looks cold, with sleet and snow showers, ice and frost. In some areas, it will be very windy.
“We will monitor the weather conditions and we'll do our very best to keep Derbyshire moving.
“Please keep a check on our social media channels for the latest information.”
Derbyshire snow: latest updates on school and road closures
Met Office weather warning
A weather warning for snow and ice remains in place until 11am this morning.
The warning, which covers, Derbyshire says there may be:
- Possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers
- Possible delays or cancellations to rail and air travel
- A chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces
- Power cuts may occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected
- Some rural communities could become cut off
- Bus and train services may be delayed or cancelled, with some road closures and longer journey times possible
A5004 Manchester Road - Whaley Bridge closed
The A5004 Manchester Road both ways closed due to snow from B5470 Lower Macclesfield Road (Whaley Bridge) to A53 St Johns Road (Buxton).
Snake Pass closed both ways
Snake Pass is closed due to snow between A6013 / A57 (Ladybower Reservoir) Ladybower Reservoir and Hurst Road (Royal Oak
Derbyshire police issue advice for driving in snow and ice
Derbyshire Police have issued the following advice for drivers on the roads this morning:
“We've all seen a poor motorist sliding along after a sudden cold spell, with even the most experienced of drivers getting caught out in the challenging conditions that snow and ice can present for road users.
“!or some new drivers, this may be your first winter as a car owner. If it is, it’s important to adapt your driving to the conditions of the road.
“If you drive a manual vehicle, pull away in second gear, easing your foot off the clutch to avoid wheel-spin. You should also accelerate gently, use low revs, and change up to a higher gear as quickly as possible. Approach corners steadily, in as low a gear as possible and don’t touch the clutch unless it’s necessary, steer smoothly and avoid braking on bends.
“If you drive an automatic car our advice is similar. Drive slowly and anticipate corners and hills so that you can drop and raise your speed gradually. If you have a newer model of automatic car, check if you have a ‘snow mode’ or ‘winter driving mode’. You won’t be able to use engine braking in an automatic car, so it’s vital to reduce speed and brake gently.”
All drivers should also:
- Leave extra time before setting off on a journey to thoroughly defrost your vehicles, ensuring your windscreens and lights are completely clear, and to give yourself time to allow for slower driving conditions.
- Drive slowly and maintain safe stopping distances – in bad weather it can take ten times longer to come to a stop.
- Give more warning than usual to other drivers when turning, stopping or changing lane.
- If you happen to skid, steer gently into it and try not to brake or accelerate until you’re back in control.
- When driving uphill leave plenty of room in front or wait until it is clear so that you can maintain a constant speed.
- Check your tyres to ensure they have the legal tread required, tyres with less tread are more likely to lose grip with the road.
- Plan your route before leaving, check for delays and road closures and pack essentials in your car.
“Please have patience with other drivers and remember that you might be experienced in winter driving, but for others this could be their first time in snow and ice.”
Latest school closures
More schools have announced they will not be opening today. The latest include:
- Sawley Infant & Nursery School Sawley Junior School (Posted: 19 November 2024 at 07:36)School closed due to bad weather / lack of staff able to travelsafely.
- Aldercar Infant and Nursery School (Posted: 19 November 2024 at 07:32)Due to weather conditions and for the safety of all, school and nursery will be closed today.
- Ambergate Primary School (Posted: 19 November 2024 at 07:32)Duetothecurrentweatherconditions,wehavemadethedifficultdecisiontocloseschooltoday.Thesafetyoffamiliesandstafftryingtogettoschoolisourpriority.
- Flagg Nursery School (Posted: 19 November 2024 at 07:26)Flagg Nursery School will be closed today due to untreated roads and snow likely turning to ice on the roads.Thank you.Mrs Sarah BrownHeadteacherFlagg Nursery SchoolMain RoadFlaggDerbyshireSK17 9QT01298 85208www.flagg.derbyshire.sch.uk
- Woodthorpe Primary School (Posted: 19 November 2024 at 07:26)School closed due to snow
- Corfield C of E Infant School (Posted: 19 November 2024 at 07:13)School closed today, Tuesday 19thNovember, due to bad weather and school meal delivery unavailable.
- Osmaston CE Primary School (Posted: 19 November 2024 at 07:11)School closed Tuesday 19thNovember 2024.
- St Giles CE Primary, Killamarsh (Posted: 19 November 2024 at 07:08)Delayed start to 10am because of snow.
- ANTHONY GELL SCHOOL (Posted: 19 November 2024 at 07:07)Due to adverse weather conditions overnight, the school site is closed. Students will move to online and remote learning. School Site will be prepared over the course of the day to ensure safe opening tomorrow (Wednesday 20thNovember). This decision was made with staff and student safety in mind, we apologise for any inconvenience caused.
- Speedwell Infant School (Posted: 19 November 2024 at 07:03)Speedwell Infant School will be closed today due to the bad weather.
- South Darley C.E. Primary School (Posted: 19 November 2024 at 06:59)We will be closed today due to the bad weather conditions and difficulties getting to school.
- School closure (Posted: 19 November 2024 at 06:40)Brackenfield S
- Coppice Primary & Nursery School (Posted: 19 November 2024 at 06:23)School will be closed today due to a combination of the bad weather and limited heating within the building.End Message
- Queen Elizabeths Grammar School, Ashbourne (Posted: 19 November 2024 at 06:13)Due to heavy overnight snow and unsafe travel conditions, QEGS will be closed today 19th Nov. Please check student and staff emails for further details.
School closures
Two further school closures have been announced this morning:
Lady Manners School, Bakewell.
St Mary’s Catholic High School. A spokesperson said: “Our school buses are unable to safely operate this morning. Therefore, St. Mary's will be closed today.”
Fallen tree
Traffic monitoring site INRIX say there are reports of heavy traffic in Ilkeston due to a fallen tree on A609 Derby Road near Kniveton Park (Straw's Bridge).
More school closures
More school closures have been confirmed:
Tibshelf Community School.
Parkside Community School.
Outwood Academy Newbold.
Outwood Academy Hasland Hall.
Brookfield Community School is open today.
Update from Derbyshire County Council
A county council spokesperson said: “It's been a cold night with more snow showers expected this morning. Temperatures have been low and are at around -2 degrees.
“Our gritters have been out since 4am this morning, salting the primary snow routes across the county. Local farmers have been asked to start ploughing our secondary snow routes from 7am this morning.
“One road has reopened since last night - the A5004 Long Hill, Buxton to Whaley Bridge.”
Two additional roads are now closed due to the weather conditions:
- B6014 at Ogsten, Tansley to Stretton.
- Church Lane at Quarndon.
These routes were closed overnight remain shut due to the weather conditions:
- A57 Snake Pass (remains shut)
- Winnats Pass (passable with care)
- Rushup Edge from Chapel to Castleton (passable with care)
- Mam Nick (remains shut).
They added: “A number of trees have fallen due to the weight of the snow, mainly in and around the Matlock area. We will attend to these as soon we can get access.
“If you are out and about, please take extra care today and allow additional time for your journey.
“We will respond to the weather conditions and our gritting teams will continue their work across the county.
“Please keep a check on our social media channels for the latest information.”
More school closures confirmed
Two more school closures have been confirmed:
Park House Primary School, Lower Pilsley.
Belper School and Sixth Form Centre.
Further school closures.
Immaculate Conception, Spinkhill.
Highfields School, Matlock.
Tupton Hall School, Chesterfield.
Swanwick Hall School, Alfreton.
Spire Junior School, Chesterfield.
More schools confirmed as closed
Whittington Green School.
Heritage High School, Clowne.
William Rhodes Primary and Nursery School.
Train disruption this morning
An East Midlands Railway spokesperson said: “There was an earlier points failure at Dore Station Junction. This is between Sheffield and Stockport and is disrupting our trains on the Norwich/Nottingham/Liverpool Lime Street route and also between Chesterfield and Sheffield affecting our services between London St Pancras/Nottingham/Sheffield.
“Network Rail found and fixed the fault. Trains running through the area between Sheffield and Stockport are now able to run in both directions.At present we are expecting the problem to be fixed in the next 2 hours. As soon as the problem is fixed our priority will be to get trains running to their advertised times again. We expect our advertised timetable to resume on the affected routes by 09:30,
“We are currently looking at alternative arrangements to keep you on the move. Please remember that this can take time and be assured that our team are working tirelessly to arrange this as quickly as possible for you. We appreciate your patience whilst we do this.We have arranged for you to use your tickets to travel on other operators services between Sheffield/Manchester/Liverpool in both directions, this will add up to 60 minutes to your journey time.
“Don’t worry about your ticket, we have already made arrangements with other train companies for you to travel with your original ticket and you shouldn't have to pay any more. If you need advice on how to complete your journey please speak to a member of our station staff, use the help points or you can contact us on X (formerly Twitter) @EastMidRailway or on Facebook (East Midlands Railway). You can also call our team on 03457125 678 option 4.
“If your overall journey has been delayed over 15 minutes you may be entitled to claim compensation, full details of how to claim can be found here:eastmidlandsrailway.co.uk/delayIf you are unable or do not wish to complete your journey, you may claim a refund on your ticket. Information about how to do this can be found ateastmidlandsrailway.co.uk/refund.”
Further travel disruption for EMR passengers
An EMR spokesperson said: “There is a broken down freight train at Long Eaton. This is disrupting our trains on the Sheffield/Nottingham/London St Pancras, Crewe/Derby/Nottingham/Newark Castle, and Matlock/Derby/Nottingham routes. We are waiting for further information about the broken down freight train.
“Trains running through the area are unable to run between Derby and Long Eaton and between Derby and East Midlands Parkway. Some services may be diverted and not call at Long Eaton.Trains running through the area between East Midlands Parkway and Derby and between Long Eaton and Derby are unaffected. At present we are expecting the problem to be fixed in the next 3 hours. As soon as the problem is fixed our priority will be to get trains running to their advertised times again. We expect our advertised timetable to resume on the affected routes by 11:30
“We are currently looking at alternative arrangements to keep you on the move. Please remember that this can take time and be assured that our team are working tirelessly to arrange this as quickly as possible for you. We appreciate your patience whilst we do this. If your overall journey has been delayed over 15 minutes you may be entitled to claim compensation, full details of how to claim can be found here:eastmidlandsrailway.co.uk/delay. If you are unable or do not wish to complete your journey, you may claim a refund on your ticket. Information about how to do this can be found ateastmidlandsrailway.co.uk/refund.”
No changes to services at Chesterfield Royal Hospital
A Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust spokesperson said: “As always our first priority is to ensure everyone is safe - patients and colleagues.
“Thank you to all our colleagues managing to get to work through the night and into this morning. We understand that the roads are passable with care - but this is depending on your personal circumstances.
“We currently are not planning for any service changes but will update you if anything changes. If appointments need to be changed we will reach out to those directly impacted.
“Please allow extra time for getting to the Trust and be prepared for your journey.
“Most importantly, please take care.”
Further rail disruption
Trains are also unable to run between Nottingham, Mansfield and Worksop due to the snow – impacting passengers at Shirebrook, Whitwell and Creswell.
An EMR spokesperson added: “Due to severe weather, our trains will be unable to run between Nottingham/Mansfield Woodhouse and Worksop.
“Network Rail are going to investigate the rail conditions, but at present the lines remain closed in both directions.
“At present we are expecting the problem to be fixed in the next 3 hours. As soon as the problem is fixed our priority will be to get trains running to their advertised times again. We expect our advertised timetable to resume on the affected routes by 12:00.”
More school closures confirmed
Springwell Community College.
Chesterfield College.
School updates
Hope Valley College has closed today.
Heanor Gate Spencer Academy is open as normal.
The Ripley Academy has also opened today.
