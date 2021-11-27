Kindhearted Derbyshire residents come to the aid of stranded ambulance in Buxton
While many Derbyshire residents went out to enjoy the snow today, a group of kindhearted Buxton residents came to the aid of a stranded ambulance.
Saturday, 27th November 2021, 4:58 pm
The vehicle was struggling to get up Victoria Park Road earlier today, and people living on the street grabbed snow shovels to allow allow the vehicle up the steep hill.
Many areas of Derbyshire have been hit by heavy snow because of Storm Arwen, which has also brought freezing temperatures and strong winds to much of the county.