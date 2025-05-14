Derbyshire residents have been treated to a prolonged spell of sunny weather – and this forecast shows when rainy conditions are finally set to return ahead of the upcoming bank holiday weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The current forecast suggests that the sunny weather will last until next week – before rain arrives across the county ahead of the bank holiday weekend. The full forecast can be found below:

Chesterfield:

May 14: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 18°.

The forecast is currently promising sunny weather for the rest of the week.

May 15: Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze, highs of 17°.

May 16: Sunny and a moderate breeze, highs of 19°.

May 17: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 20°.

May 18: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 19°.

May 19: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 20°.

May 20: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 21°.

May 21: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 20°.

May 22: Sunny intervals and light winds, highs of 19°.

May 23: Light rain and a gentle breeze, highs of 19°.

May 24: Light rain and a gentle breeze, highs of 17°.

May 25: Light rain showers and light winds, highs of 19°.

May 26: Drizzle and a gentle breeze, highs of 19°.

Matlock:

May 14: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 19°.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

May 15: Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze, highs of 17°.

May 16: Sunny and a moderate breeze, highs of 19°.

May 17: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 19°.

May 18: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 19°.

May 19: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 20°.

May 20: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 21°.

May 21: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 20°.

May 22: Sunny intervals and light winds, highs of 18°.

May 23: Light rain and a gentle breeze, highs of 18°.

May 24: Light rain and a gentle breeze, highs of 17°.

May 25: Light rain showers and a gentle breeze, highs of 19°.

May 26: Light rain showers and a gentle breeze, highs of 19°.

Belper:

May 14: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 19°.

May 15: Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze, highs of 17°.

May 16: Sunny and a moderate breeze, highs of 20°.

May 17: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 20°.

May 18: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 19°.

May 19: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 20°.

May 20: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 21°.

May 21: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 19°.

May 22: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 18°.

May 23: Light cloud and light winds, highs of 18°.

May 24: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 17°.

May 25: Drizzle and light winds, highs of 19°.

May 26: Thick cloud and light winds, highs of 19°.

Alfreton:

May 14: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 18°.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

May 15: Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze, highs of 17°.

May 16: Sunny and a moderate breeze, highs of 19°.

May 17: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 19°.

May 18: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 19°.

May 19: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 20°.

May 20: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 21°.

May 21: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 19°.

May 22: Sunny intervals and light winds, highs of 18°.

May 23: Light rain and a gentle breeze, highs of 18°.

May 24: Light rain and a gentle breeze, highs of 17°.

May 25: Light rain showers and a gentle breeze, highs of 19°.

May 26: Light rain showers and a gentle breeze, highs of 19°.

Bakewell:

May 14: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 18°.

May 15: Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze, highs of 17°.

May 16: Sunny and a moderate breeze, highs of 19°.

May 17: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 19°.

May 18: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 19°.

May 19: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 20°.

May 20: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 21°.

May 21: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 20°.

May 22: Sunny intervals and light winds, highs of 18°.

May 23: Light rain and a gentle breeze, highs of 18°.

May 24: Light rain and a gentle breeze, highs of 17°.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

May 25: Light rain showers and a gentle breeze, highs of 19°.

May 26: Light rain and a gentle breeze, highs of 19°.

Ripley:

May 14: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 19°.

May 15: Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze, highs of 18°.

May 16: Sunny and a moderate breeze, highs of 20°.

May 17: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 20°.

May 18: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 19°.

May 19: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 20°.

May 20: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 21°.

May 21: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 20°.

May 22: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 19°.

May 23: Light cloud and light winds, highs of 18°.

May 24: Sunny intervals and light winds, highs of 18°.

May 25: Light rain showers and light winds, highs of 20°.

May 26: Drizzle and a gentle breeze, highs of 19°.

Buxton:

May 14: Sunny and a moderate breeze, highs of 17°.

May 15: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 15°.

May 16: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 18°.

May 17: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 18°.

May 18: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 17°.

May 19: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 18°.

May 20: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 19°.

May 21: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 18°.

May 22: Sunny intervals and light winds, highs of 16°.

May 23: Light rain and a gentle breeze, highs of 16°.

May 24: Light rain and a gentle breeze, highs of 15°.

May 25: Light rain and a gentle breeze, highs of 16°.