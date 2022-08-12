Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The heatwave will continue in Derbyshire over the weekend before rain hits on Monday

An amber weather warning for extreme heat has been issued by the Met Office across Derbyshire, with temperatures reaching 33°C in Chesterfield on Sunday.

The weather warning will remain in place until midnight on Sunday meaning vulnerable people's health could be impacted and travel could be disrupted throughout the weekend.

Pollen levels and UV rays are also set to be high across the remaining three days of the heatwave.

Today, temperatures will reach as high as 30°C, before climbing to 32°C and 33°C on Sunday.

A yellow Met Office warning for thunderstorms will come into force on Monday, bringing heavy rain and possible disruption across the country.

Here’s an hour-by-hour forecast for the weekend – including when the thunderstorms will hit.

Friday

1pm – Sunny and a gentle breeze, 28C, 41 per cent humidity

2pm – Sunny and a gentle breeze, 29C, 38 per cent humidity

3pm – Sunny and a gentle breeze, 29C, 36 per cent humidity

4pm – Sunny and a gentle breeze, 30C, 35 per cent humidity

5pm – Sunny and a gentle breeze, 30C, 34 per cent humidity

6pm – Sunny and a gentle breeze, 29C, 33 per cent humidity

7pm – Sunny and a gentle breeze, 28C, 35 per cent humidity

8pm – Sunny and a gentle breeze, 26C, 40 per cent humidity

9pm – A clear sky and gentle breeze, 24C, 46 per cent humidity

10pm – A clear sky and gentle breeze, 21C, 53 per cent humidity

11pm – A clear sky and light winds, 20C, 60 per cent humidity

Midnight – A clear sky and light winds, 18C, 67 per cent humidity

Saturday

9am – Sunny and light winds, 19C, humidity 75 per cent

10am – Sunny and light winds, 22C, humidity 65 per cent

11am – Sunny and a gentle breeze, 24C, humidity 55 per cent

12pm – Sunny and a gentle breeze, 26C, humidity 46 per cent

1pm – Sunny and a gentle breeze, 28C, humidity 40 per cent

2pm – Sunny and a gentle breeze, 29C, humidity 36 per cent

3pm – Sunny and a gentle breeze, 31C, humidity 34 per cent

4pm – Sunny and a gentle breeze, 31C, humidity 32 per cent

5pm – Sunny and a gentle breeze, 31C, humidity 32 per cent

6pm – Sunny and a gentle breeze, 31C, humidity 32 per cent

7pm – Sunny and a gentle breeze, 29C, humidity 35 per cent

8pm – Sunny and a gentle breeze, 27C, humidity 40 per cent

9pm – A clear sky and a gentle breeze, 25C, humidity 47 per cent

10pm – A clear sky and a gentle breeze, 23C, humidity 54 per cent

11pm – Partly cloudy and light winds, 21C, humidity 59 per cent

Midnight – Partly cloudy and light winds, 20C, humidity 64 per cent

Sunday

9am – Sunny and light winds, 21C, humidity 63 per cent

10am – Sunny and light winds, 23C, humidity 53 per cent

11am – Sunny and light winds, 26C, humidity 44 per cent

12pm – Sunny and light winds, 28C, humidity 39 per cent

1pm – Sunny and light winds, 30C, humidity 35 per cent

2pm – Sunny and light winds, 31C, humidity 32 per cent

3pm – Sunny and light winds, 32C, humidity 31 per cent

4pm – Sunny and light winds, 32C, humidity 30 per cent

5pm – Sunny and light winds, 32C, humidity 29 per cent

6pm – Sunny and light winds, 31C, humidity 30 per cent

7pm – Sunny and light winds, 30C, humidity 33 per cent

8pm – Sunny and light winds, 28C, humidity 37 per cent

9pm – A clear sky and light winds, 26C, humidity 43 per cent

10pm – A clear sky and light winds, 24C, humidity 49 per cent

11pm – A clear sky and light winds, 23C, humidity 55 per cent

Midnight – Partly cloudy and light winds, 22C, humidity 61 per cent

Monday

9am – Sunny intervals and light winds, 20C, humidity 72 per cent

10am – Sunny intervals and light winds, 22C, humidity 66 per cent

11am – Sunny intervals and light winds, 23C, humidity 61 per cent

12pm – Sunny intervals and light winds, 24C, humidity 57 per cent

1pm – Sunny intervals and light winds, 25C, humidity 54 per cent

2pm – Sunny intervals and light winds, 25C, humidity 52 per cent

3pm – Thundery showers and light winds, 26C, humidity 52 per cent

4pm – Thundery showers and light winds, 25C, humidity 52 per cent

5pm – Thundery showers and light winds, 25C, humidity 54 per cent

6pm – Light rain showers and light winds, 24C, humidity 57 per cent

7pm – Light rain showers and light winds, 23C, humidity 61 per cent

8pm – Light rain showers and light winds, 22C, humidity 66 per cent

9pm – Light rain showers and light winds, 21C, humidity 72 per cent

10pm – Light rain showers and light winds, 20C, humidity 77 per cent

11pm – Light rain showers and light winds, 19C, humidity 81 per cent