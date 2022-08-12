An amber weather warning for extreme heat has been issued by the Met Office across Derbyshire, with temperatures reaching 33°C in Chesterfield on Sunday.
The weather warning will remain in place until midnight on Sunday meaning vulnerable people's health could be impacted and travel could be disrupted throughout the weekend.
Pollen levels and UV rays are also set to be high across the remaining three days of the heatwave.
Today, temperatures will reach as high as 30°C, before climbing to 32°C and 33°C on Sunday.
A yellow Met Office warning for thunderstorms will come into force on Monday, bringing heavy rain and possible disruption across the country.
Here’s an hour-by-hour forecast for the weekend – including when the thunderstorms will hit.
Friday
1pm – Sunny and a gentle breeze, 28C, 41 per cent humidity
2pm – Sunny and a gentle breeze, 29C, 38 per cent humidity
3pm – Sunny and a gentle breeze, 29C, 36 per cent humidity
4pm – Sunny and a gentle breeze, 30C, 35 per cent humidity
5pm – Sunny and a gentle breeze, 30C, 34 per cent humidity
6pm – Sunny and a gentle breeze, 29C, 33 per cent humidity
7pm – Sunny and a gentle breeze, 28C, 35 per cent humidity
8pm – Sunny and a gentle breeze, 26C, 40 per cent humidity
9pm – A clear sky and gentle breeze, 24C, 46 per cent humidity
10pm – A clear sky and gentle breeze, 21C, 53 per cent humidity
11pm – A clear sky and light winds, 20C, 60 per cent humidity
Midnight – A clear sky and light winds, 18C, 67 per cent humidity
Saturday
9am – Sunny and light winds, 19C, humidity 75 per cent
10am – Sunny and light winds, 22C, humidity 65 per cent
11am – Sunny and a gentle breeze, 24C, humidity 55 per cent
12pm – Sunny and a gentle breeze, 26C, humidity 46 per cent
1pm – Sunny and a gentle breeze, 28C, humidity 40 per cent
2pm – Sunny and a gentle breeze, 29C, humidity 36 per cent
3pm – Sunny and a gentle breeze, 31C, humidity 34 per cent
4pm – Sunny and a gentle breeze, 31C, humidity 32 per cent
5pm – Sunny and a gentle breeze, 31C, humidity 32 per cent
6pm – Sunny and a gentle breeze, 31C, humidity 32 per cent
7pm – Sunny and a gentle breeze, 29C, humidity 35 per cent
8pm – Sunny and a gentle breeze, 27C, humidity 40 per cent
9pm – A clear sky and a gentle breeze, 25C, humidity 47 per cent
10pm – A clear sky and a gentle breeze, 23C, humidity 54 per cent
11pm – Partly cloudy and light winds, 21C, humidity 59 per cent
Midnight – Partly cloudy and light winds, 20C, humidity 64 per cent
Sunday
9am – Sunny and light winds, 21C, humidity 63 per cent
10am – Sunny and light winds, 23C, humidity 53 per cent
11am – Sunny and light winds, 26C, humidity 44 per cent
12pm – Sunny and light winds, 28C, humidity 39 per cent
1pm – Sunny and light winds, 30C, humidity 35 per cent
2pm – Sunny and light winds, 31C, humidity 32 per cent
3pm – Sunny and light winds, 32C, humidity 31 per cent
4pm – Sunny and light winds, 32C, humidity 30 per cent
5pm – Sunny and light winds, 32C, humidity 29 per cent
6pm – Sunny and light winds, 31C, humidity 30 per cent
7pm – Sunny and light winds, 30C, humidity 33 per cent
8pm – Sunny and light winds, 28C, humidity 37 per cent
9pm – A clear sky and light winds, 26C, humidity 43 per cent
10pm – A clear sky and light winds, 24C, humidity 49 per cent
11pm – A clear sky and light winds, 23C, humidity 55 per cent
Midnight – Partly cloudy and light winds, 22C, humidity 61 per cent
Monday
9am – Sunny intervals and light winds, 20C, humidity 72 per cent
10am – Sunny intervals and light winds, 22C, humidity 66 per cent
11am – Sunny intervals and light winds, 23C, humidity 61 per cent
12pm – Sunny intervals and light winds, 24C, humidity 57 per cent
1pm – Sunny intervals and light winds, 25C, humidity 54 per cent
2pm – Sunny intervals and light winds, 25C, humidity 52 per cent
3pm – Thundery showers and light winds, 26C, humidity 52 per cent
4pm – Thundery showers and light winds, 25C, humidity 52 per cent
5pm – Thundery showers and light winds, 25C, humidity 54 per cent
6pm – Light rain showers and light winds, 24C, humidity 57 per cent
7pm – Light rain showers and light winds, 23C, humidity 61 per cent
8pm – Light rain showers and light winds, 22C, humidity 66 per cent
9pm – Light rain showers and light winds, 21C, humidity 72 per cent
10pm – Light rain showers and light winds, 20C, humidity 77 per cent
11pm – Light rain showers and light winds, 19C, humidity 81 per cent
Midnight – Light rain showers and light winds, 18C, humidity 84 per cent