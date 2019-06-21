Hour-by-hour forecast for Derbyshire as thunderstorms batter region on Monday

Residents have been warned to expect lightning, heavy rain and floods as yet another yellow weather warning for thunderstorms is issued for Derbyshire next week.
The warning is in place from midnight to midnight on Monday, June 24, with thunderstorms expected to batter the region throughout the day.
The Met Office is warning that the heavy rain could lead to flooding conditions at points in the day.
A spokesman said: "There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds
"There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life
"Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services
"Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
"There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost."
Here is the hour-by-hour forecast from midnight on Monday (June 24):
Midnight – Light rain – 15C
1am – Light rain – 15C
2am – Light rain – 15C
3am – Light rain – 15C
4am – Thunderstorms – 14C
5am – Thunderstorms – 14C
6am – Thunderstorms – 15C
7am – Thunderstorms – 16C
8am – Thunderstorms – 17C
9am – Thunderstorms – 18C
10am – Light rain showers – 20C
11am – Light rain showers – 21C
Noon – Cloudy – 21C
1pm – Cloudy – 22C
2pm – Thunderstorms – 23C
3pm – Thunderstorms – 23C
4pm – Heavy rain showers – 23C
5pm – Heavy rain showers – 23C
6pm - Light rain showers – 23C
7pm – Light rain showers – 22C
8pm – Light rain showers – 21C
9pm – Light rain showers – 20C
10pm – Light rain showers – 19C
11pm – Light rain showers – 18C
Midnight – Light rain showers – 18C