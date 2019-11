Hour-by-hour forecast for Chesterfield as weather warning for rain launched

After flooding fears and a weather warning for rain was sounded for Chesterfield, here is the hour-by-hour weather forecast for the town.

The forecast is according to the Met Office and is subject to change.

Heavy rain is on the way.

READ MORE: 'DANGER TO LIFE' AND 'FLOODING FEARS' AS WEATHER WARNING FOR RAIN SOUNDED FOR DERBYSHIRE

11am: Heavy rain

12pm: Heavy rain

1pm: Heavy rain

2pm: Heavy rain

3pm: Heavy rain

4pm: Heavy rain

6pm: Heavy rain

7pm: Rain

8pm: Rain

9pm: Heavy rain

10pm: Heavy cloud

11pm: Cloudy

12am (Friday, November 15): Heavy cloud

1am: Cloudy

2am: Cloudy

3am: Cloudy

4am: Cloudy

5am: Cloudy

6am: Cloudy

7am: Rain

8am: Rain

9am: Cloudy

10am: Cloudy

11am: Cloudy

12pm: Cloudy

READ MORE: DERBYSHIRE RESIDENTS URGED TO 'BE VIGILANT' AND 'STAY SAFE' AMID FURTHER FLOOD FEARS