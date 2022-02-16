Hour-by-hour forecast as Storm Dudley hits Chesterfield with 50mph winds and heavy rain
Chesterfield is to be battered by severe winds and heavy rain today with the arrival of Storm Dudley, the first of two big storms set for the UK this week.
Storm Dudley will sweep across the country on Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, closely followed by Storm Eunice which will bring lashings of rain and ‘very strong winds’ on Friday.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind between 3pm on Wednesday and 6am on Thursday, covering Chesterfield and the rest of Derbyshire.
A similar yellow warning for wind is in place on Friday, starting at 12am and ending at 9pm the same day.
In Chesterfield and other parts of Derbyshire, winds of more than 50mph are forecast, as well as periods of heavy rain.
The Met Office says there may be damage to buildings, power lines and tree when the storms hit, bringing a chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris.
Roads, bridges and railway lines could also close, with significant disruption and delays to travel likely.
Here is your hour-by-hour forecast for Chesterfield
Storm Dudley will move across the area on Wednesday and Thursday morning, before Storm Eunice hits on Friday.
Here’s what to expect during Storm Dudley.
Wednesday, February 16
9am: Sunny, less than five per cent chance of rain, 11C, winds of 51mph
10am: Sunny, less than five per cent chance of rain, 12C, winds of 48mph
11am: Sunny spells, less than five per cent chance of rain, 12C, winds of 45mph
12pm: 10 per cent chance of rain, 12C, winds of 41 mph
1pm: 40 per cent chance of rain, 13C, winds of 41mph
2pm: 90 per cent chance of heavy rain, 13C, winds of 39mph
3pm: 90 per cent chance of heavy rain, 13C, winds of 47mph
4pm: 90 per cent chance of heavy rain, 13C, winds of 44mph
5pm: 90 per cent chance of heavy rain, 13C, winds of 46mph
6pm: 50 per cent chance of rain, 11C, winds of 45mph
7pm: 30 per cent chance of rain, 10C, winds of 44mph
8pm: 80 per cent chance of heavy rain, 10C, winds of 44mph
9pm: 40 per cent chance of rain, 9C, winds of 47mph
10pm: 10 per cent chance of rain, 8C, winds of 44mph
11pm: 20 per cent chance of rain, 8C, winds of 43mph
Thursday, February 17
6am: 50 per cent chance of rain, 6C, winds of 40mph
9am: Sunny spells, 10 per cent chance of rain, 5C, winds of 35 mph
12pm: Less than 5 per cent chance of rain, 7C, winds of 37mph
3pm: 40 per cent chance of rain with sunny spells, 7C, winds of 28mph
6pm: Less than 5 per cent chance of rain, 6C, winds of 31 mph
9pm: Less than 5 per cent chance of rain, 5C, winds of 17mph