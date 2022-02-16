Hour-by-hour forecast as Storm Dudley hits Chesterfield with 50mph winds and heavy rain

Storm Dudley will sweep across the country on Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, closely followed by Storm Eunice which will bring lashings of rain and ‘very strong winds’ on Friday.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind between 3pm on Wednesday and 6am on Thursday, covering Chesterfield and the rest of Derbyshire.

A similar yellow warning for wind is in place on Friday, starting at 12am and ending at 9pm the same day.

In Chesterfield and other parts of Derbyshire, winds of more than 50mph are forecast, as well as periods of heavy rain.

The Met Office says there may be damage to buildings, power lines and tree when the storms hit, bringing a chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris.

Roads, bridges and railway lines could also close, with significant disruption and delays to travel likely.

Here is your hour-by-hour forecast for Chesterfield

Storm Dudley will move across the area on Wednesday and Thursday morning, before Storm Eunice hits on Friday.

Here’s what to expect during Storm Dudley.

Wednesday, February 16

9am: Sunny, less than five per cent chance of rain, 11C, winds of 51mph

10am: Sunny, less than five per cent chance of rain, 12C, winds of 48mph

11am: Sunny spells, less than five per cent chance of rain, 12C, winds of 45mph

12pm: 10 per cent chance of rain, 12C, winds of 41 mph

1pm: 40 per cent chance of rain, 13C, winds of 41mph

2pm: 90 per cent chance of heavy rain, 13C, winds of 39mph

3pm: 90 per cent chance of heavy rain, 13C, winds of 47mph

4pm: 90 per cent chance of heavy rain, 13C, winds of 44mph

5pm: 90 per cent chance of heavy rain, 13C, winds of 46mph

6pm: 50 per cent chance of rain, 11C, winds of 45mph

7pm: 30 per cent chance of rain, 10C, winds of 44mph

8pm: 80 per cent chance of heavy rain, 10C, winds of 44mph

9pm: 40 per cent chance of rain, 9C, winds of 47mph

10pm: 10 per cent chance of rain, 8C, winds of 44mph

11pm: 20 per cent chance of rain, 8C, winds of 43mph

Thursday, February 17

6am: 50 per cent chance of rain, 6C, winds of 40mph

9am: Sunny spells, 10 per cent chance of rain, 5C, winds of 35 mph

12pm: Less than 5 per cent chance of rain, 7C, winds of 37mph

3pm: 40 per cent chance of rain with sunny spells, 7C, winds of 28mph

6pm: Less than 5 per cent chance of rain, 6C, winds of 31 mph