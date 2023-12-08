Hour by hour forecast as Derbyshire remains on flood alert – with more heavy rain and strong winds to batter county
Rain is forecast to hit Chesterfield and Derbyshire between 4.00pm and 6.00pm this evening, before stopping until the early morning of December 9.
More wet conditions will follow tomorrow, with heavy rain expected throughout the day. The rain is expected to be heaviest between 7.00am and 12.00pm, and 7.00pm until 11.00pm.
The Met Office has also issued a yellow weather warning for strong winds across Derbyshire – active between 9.00am and 11.45pm on Saturday, December 9.
The Met Office has warned that, along with heavy rain, wind speeds could reach between 45 and 55 mph. Some disruption to road, rail and air travel is likely, and delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges may also occur.
In some areas, short-term losses of power and other services are possible.
On Sunday, December 10, rain is set to continue between 10.00am and 3.00pm – with the possibility of further rain overnight into Monday, December 11.
A number of flood warnings and alerts currently remain in place across Derbyshire. The full list of flood warnings from the Environment Agency for Derbyshire, active as of 5.50pm today (Friday, December 8) is below:
Flood warnings:
River Dove at Dovefields Crossing and Saltbrook Cottage
River Trent at Cavendish Bridge.
Flood alerts:
Lower Derwent in Derbyshire
Lower Dove Brooks and Egginton Brook in Derbyshire
Lower River Rother
River Amber in Derbyshire
River Trent in Derbyshire.
A flood alert means that flooding is possible. Residents should prepare a bag that includes medicines and insurance documents and regularly check flood warnings.
If a flood warning has been issued it means flooding is expected. Residents living in areas where a flood alert is in place are expected to turn off gas, water and electricity in their homes. They are advised to move things upstairs or to safety and – where possible – move family, pets and cars to safety.