A number of flood alerts remain in place across Derbyshire – with more heavy rain and strong winds set to arrive tomorrow.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rain is forecast to hit Chesterfield and Derbyshire between 4.00pm and 6.00pm this evening, before stopping until the early morning of December 9.

More wet conditions will follow tomorrow, with heavy rain expected throughout the day. The rain is expected to be heaviest between 7.00am and 12.00pm, and 7.00pm until 11.00pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office has also issued a yellow weather warning for strong winds across Derbyshire – active between 9.00am and 11.45pm on Saturday, December 9.

Serious river Amber flooding at Wingfield Park near Pentrich, submitted by Dave Long

The Met Office has warned that, along with heavy rain, wind speeds could reach between 45 and 55 mph. Some disruption to road, rail and air travel is likely, and delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges may also occur.

In some areas, short-term losses of power and other services are possible.

On Sunday, December 10, rain is set to continue between 10.00am and 3.00pm – with the possibility of further rain overnight into Monday, December 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of flood warnings and alerts currently remain in place across Derbyshire. The full list of flood warnings from the Environment Agency for Derbyshire, active as of 5.50pm today (Friday, December 8) is below:

Flood warnings:

River Dove at Dovefields Crossing and Saltbrook Cottage

River Trent at Cavendish Bridge.

Flood alerts:

Lower Derwent in Derbyshire

Lower Dove Brooks and Egginton Brook in Derbyshire

Lower River Rother

River Amber in Derbyshire

River Trent in Derbyshire.

A flood alert means that flooding is possible. Residents should prepare a bag that includes medicines and insurance documents and regularly check flood warnings.