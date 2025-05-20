Derbyshire has been affected by dry spell over the last four weeks, with barely any rain recorded in the county.

The Environment Agency (EA) has warned of a ‘medium’ risk of drought in England this summer without sustained rainfall, after the country experienced its driest start to spring, in March and April, in 61 years.

In Derbyshire, light rain has been recorded at the beginning of May, but the weather has been mostly dry throughout the last four weeks.

Woodhead Reservoir was just at 56% full on May 12 - compared to 83% at the same point last year.

The record-breaking dry weather has started to show its dramatic consequences in the Peak District where water levels are ‘shockingly low’ in some of the reservoirs.

Water company Severn Trent has said it is working to ‘future proof’ its water supply from the impacts of climate change and population growth.

According to the water company, Howden Reservoir can hold up to 8.9 million litres of water. But, as of May 12 the reservoir was holding just 56% of its capacity, or five million litres, compared with 75% at the same point in 2024.

Reservoirs in the Pennines managed by water company United Utilities, such as Woodhead, were at just 56% full according to the company - compared to 83% at the same point last year.

In Chesterfield, the Canal Trust was forced to cancel cruises from Tapton Lock and Hollingwood Hub for a week earlier this month – due to Environment Agency putting restrictions in place following a prolonged dry spell.

With little rain falling over the last two months, the water levels had decreased in the River Rother, just south of Tapton Mill Bridge – where the canal’s water comes from.

The Environment Agency had issued a Hand Off Flow notice, meaning that water from the river could not be used to top up the canal.

When will the Dry Spell end?

The dry weather spell across Derbyshire is set to end this weekend – with light rain expected on Saturday, May 24.

Below is the full weather forecast for the rest of the week for Derbyshire towns – including Chesterfield, Alfreton, Buxton and more.

Chesterfield

Wednesday, May 21 – Sunny, with highs of 20°C

Thursday, May 22 – Overcast changing to sunny intervals by late morning, with highs of 16°C

Friday, May 23 – Sunny, with highs of 19°C

Saturday, May 24 – Light rain changing to cloudy by early evening, with highs of 19°C

Sunday, May 25 – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning, with highs of 18°C

Dronfield

Wednesday, May 21 – Sunny, with highs of 19°C

Thursday, May 22 – Overcast changing to sunny intervals by late morning, with highs of 16°C

Friday, May 23 – Sunny changing to partly cloudy by night time, with highs of 18°C

Saturday, May 24 – Light rain changing to cloudy in the afternoon, with highs of 18°C

Sunday, May 25 – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning, with highs of 17°C

Alfreton

Wednesday, May 21 – Sunny, with highs of 19°C

Thursday, May 22 – Overcast changing to sunny intervals by late morning, with highs of 16°C

Friday, May 23 – Sunny changing to partly cloudy by night time, with highs of 18°C

Saturday, May 24 – Light rain changing to overcast by late morning, with highs of 19°C

Sunday, May 25 – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning, with highs of 17°C

Bakewell

Wednesday, May 21 – Sunny, with highs of 20°C

Thursday, May 22 – Overcast changing to sunny intervals by late morning, with highs of 17°C

Friday, May 23 – Sunny changing to partly cloudy by night time, with highs of 19°C

Saturday, May 24 – Light rain changing to cloudy by early evening, with highs of 19°C

Sunday, May 25 – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning, with highs of 17°C

Matlock

Wednesday, May 21 – Sunny, with highs of 20°C

Thursday, May 22 – Overcast changing to sunny intervals by late morning, with highs of 17°C

Friday, May 23 – Sunny changing to partly cloudy by night time, with highs of 19°C

Saturday, May 24 – Light rain changing to overcast by late morning, with highs of 19°C

Sunday, May 25 – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning, with highs of 17°C

Buxton

Wednesday, May 21 – Sunny, with highs of 18°C

Thursday, May 22 – Overcast changing to sunny intervals by late morning, with highs of 15°C

Friday, May 23 – Sunny changing to partly cloudy by night time, with highs of 17°C

Saturday, May 24 – Light rain changing to cloudy by early evening, with highs of 17°C

Sunday, May 25 – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning, with highs of 15°C