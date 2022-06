Today there will be sunny intervals with a gentle breeze and a top temperature of 22c.

Tuesday and Wednresday will see a similar forecast, but with slightly warmer temperatures of 23 and 24 degrees C.

On Thursday, things really warm up, with thermometers here set to hit 27c with more warm sunny weather.

Jemimah Vine and Emily Millan enjoy the sun at the Junction Bar in Chesterfield last week, with warm weather set to continue