Derbyshire has been bathed in the sun today and over the weekend – with thermometres reaching summery temperatures of up to 23°C.

But sadly October mini heatwave is set to end soon – with 11°C forecasted this weekend in Chesterfield and 9°C in Buxton.

Nearly freezing temperatures will hit the county at night as Buxton will see lows of 2°C on Sunday.

Here is the full weather forecast for the rest of the week in Derbyshire according to MET office.

Chesterfield

Tuesday, October 10 – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon, with highs of 22°C and lows of 16°C

Wednesday, October 11 – Cloudy changing to heavy rain by late morning, with highs of 17°C and lows of 7°C

Thursday, October 12 – Partly cloudy changing to sunny by late morning, with highs of 13°C and lows of 10°C

Friday, October 13 – Light rain changing to cloudy in the afternoon, with highs of 16°C and lows of 7°C

Saturday, October 14 – Sunny, 12°C and lows of 5°C

Sunday, October 15 – Sunny, 11°C and lows of 3°C

Belper

Tuesday, October 10 – Cloudy, with highs of 21°C and lows of 14°C

Wednesday, October 11 – Heavy rain changing to cloudy in the afternoon, with highs of 16°C and lows of 6°C

Thursday, October 12 – Partly cloudy changing to sunny by late morning, with highs of 13°C and lows of 10°C

Friday, October 13 – Heavy rain changing to cloudy in the afternoon, with highs of 16°C and lows of 7°C

Saturday, October 14 – Sunny, 12°C and lows of 5°C

Sunday, October 15 – Sunny, 11°C and lows of 3°C

Dronfield

Tuesday, October 10 – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon, with highs of 21°C and lows of 15°C

Wednesday, October 11 – Light rain changing to cloudy in the afternoon, with highs of 16°C and lows of 6°C

Thursday, October 12 – Partly cloudy changing to sunny by late morning, with highs of 13°C and lows of 10°C

Friday, October 13 – Heavy rain changing to cloudy in the afternoon, with highs of 15°C and lows of 7°C

Saturday, October 14 – Sunny, 11°C and lows of 5°C

Sunday, October 15 – Sunny, 11°C and lows of 3°C

Matlock

Tuesday, October 10 – Cloudy, with highs of 21°C and lows of 15°C

Wednesday, October 11 – Heavy showers changing to cloudy in the afternoon,16°C and lows of 7°C

Thursday, October 12 – Clear changing to partly cloudy by early evening, with highs of 14°C and lows of 10°C

Friday, October 13 – Light rain changing to cloudy by lunchtime, with highs of 16°C and lows of 7°C

Saturday, October 14 – Sunny, 12°C and lows of 5°C

Sunday, October 15 – Sunny, 11°C and lows of 3°C

Bakewell

Tuesday, October 10 – Cloudy, with highs of 21°C and lows of 15°C

Wednesday, October 11 – Heavy showers changing to cloudy in the afternoon, with highs of16°C and lows of 6°C

Thursday, October 12 – Partly cloudy changing to sunny by late morning, with highs of 13°C and lows of 9°C

Friday, October 13 – Heavy rain changing to cloudy in the afternoon, with highs of 15°C and lows of 7°C

Saturday, October 14 – Sunny, 11°C and lows of 5°C

Sunday, October 15 – Sunny, 11°C and lows of 3°C

Buxton

Tuesday, October 10 – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon, with highs of 19°C and lows of 13°C

Wednesday, October 11 – Heavy rain changing to cloudy in the afternoon, with highs of 14°C and lows of 5°C

Thursday, October 12 – Partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning, with highs of 11°C and lows of 8°C

Friday, October 13 – Heavy rain changing to cloudy by early evening, with highs of 13°C and lows of 6°C

Saturday, October 14 – Partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning, with highs of 9°C and lows of 4°C