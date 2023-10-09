Here is when October heatwave will end in Derbyshire including Chesterfield, Peak District, Belper, Dronfield, Matlock, Bakewell and Buxton
Derbyshire has been bathed in the sun today and over the weekend – with thermometres reaching summery temperatures of up to 23°C.
But sadly October mini heatwave is set to end soon – with 11°C forecasted this weekend in Chesterfield and 9°C in Buxton.
Nearly freezing temperatures will hit the county at night as Buxton will see lows of 2°C on Sunday.
Here is the full weather forecast for the rest of the week in Derbyshire according to MET office.
Chesterfield
Tuesday, October 10 – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon, with highs of 22°C and lows of 16°C
Wednesday, October 11 – Cloudy changing to heavy rain by late morning, with highs of 17°C and lows of 7°C
Thursday, October 12 – Partly cloudy changing to sunny by late morning, with highs of 13°C and lows of 10°C
Friday, October 13 – Light rain changing to cloudy in the afternoon, with highs of 16°C and lows of 7°C
Saturday, October 14 – Sunny, 12°C and lows of 5°C
Sunday, October 15 – Sunny, 11°C and lows of 3°C
Belper
Tuesday, October 10 – Cloudy, with highs of 21°C and lows of 14°C
Wednesday, October 11 – Heavy rain changing to cloudy in the afternoon, with highs of 16°C and lows of 6°C
Thursday, October 12 – Partly cloudy changing to sunny by late morning, with highs of 13°C and lows of 10°C
Friday, October 13 – Heavy rain changing to cloudy in the afternoon, with highs of 16°C and lows of 7°C
Saturday, October 14 – Sunny, 12°C and lows of 5°C
Sunday, October 15 – Sunny, 11°C and lows of 3°C
Dronfield
Tuesday, October 10 – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon, with highs of 21°C and lows of 15°C
Wednesday, October 11 – Light rain changing to cloudy in the afternoon, with highs of 16°C and lows of 6°C
Thursday, October 12 – Partly cloudy changing to sunny by late morning, with highs of 13°C and lows of 10°C
Friday, October 13 – Heavy rain changing to cloudy in the afternoon, with highs of 15°C and lows of 7°C
Saturday, October 14 – Sunny, 11°C and lows of 5°C
Sunday, October 15 – Sunny, 11°C and lows of 3°C
Matlock
Tuesday, October 10 – Cloudy, with highs of 21°C and lows of 15°C
Wednesday, October 11 – Heavy showers changing to cloudy in the afternoon,16°C and lows of 7°C
Thursday, October 12 – Clear changing to partly cloudy by early evening, with highs of 14°C and lows of 10°C
Friday, October 13 – Light rain changing to cloudy by lunchtime, with highs of 16°C and lows of 7°C
Saturday, October 14 – Sunny, 12°C and lows of 5°C
Sunday, October 15 – Sunny, 11°C and lows of 3°C
Bakewell
Tuesday, October 10 – Cloudy, with highs of 21°C and lows of 15°C
Wednesday, October 11 – Heavy showers changing to cloudy in the afternoon, with highs of16°C and lows of 6°C
Thursday, October 12 – Partly cloudy changing to sunny by late morning, with highs of 13°C and lows of 9°C
Friday, October 13 – Heavy rain changing to cloudy in the afternoon, with highs of 15°C and lows of 7°C
Saturday, October 14 – Sunny, 11°C and lows of 5°C
Sunday, October 15 – Sunny, 11°C and lows of 3°C
Buxton
Tuesday, October 10 – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon, with highs of 19°C and lows of 13°C
Wednesday, October 11 – Heavy rain changing to cloudy in the afternoon, with highs of 14°C and lows of 5°C
Thursday, October 12 – Partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning, with highs of 11°C and lows of 8°C
Friday, October 13 – Heavy rain changing to cloudy by early evening, with highs of 13°C and lows of 6°C
Saturday, October 14 – Partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning, with highs of 9°C and lows of 4°C
Sunday, October 15 – Sunny, with highs of 9°C and lows of 2°C