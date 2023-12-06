Heavy rain and possible flooding set to hit Derbyshire as Met Office issues yellow weather warning

The yellow weather warning has been issued as heavy rain is likely to bring disruption and flooding across Derbyshire.

The weather warning will be in place in Derbyshire from 12 noon to 8pm tomorrow, on Thursday, December 7.

Rain is expected to arrive during Wednesday evening, persist overnight, then turn heavier during Thursday afternoon, before clearing away to the northeast later in the day.

Around 10-20 mm of rain is likely with up to 40 mm possible across the southern Peak District.

The Met Office has warned that heavy rain is likely to bring some disruption to travel as well as flooding of some homes and businesses.

Bus and train services will be ‘probably’ affected with journey times taking longer. Spray and flooding on roads is expected, causing further disruption.

Residents are urged to check if their property could be at risk of flooding and If so, to preapre a flood plan and an emergency flood kit.

Travelers are asked to check road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending travel plans if necessary.

As potential power cuts are possible, residents are urge to consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items