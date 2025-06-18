Health warning issued for Derbyshire as heatwave arrives – with temperatures set to reach 30° this weekend

Derbyshire residents have been urged to look out for vulnerable people amid rising temperatures – with a health warning being issued amid highs of 30° this weekend.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued a yellow heat health alert for Derbyshire and the East Midlands.

This alert is in effect from midday on Wednesday, June 18 until 6.00pm on Sunday, June 22.

The UKHSA has urged Derbyshire residents to look out for older people and young children during this period – as well as those with long-term health conditions.

UKHSA and the Met Office co-developed the Heat-Health Alert (HHA) system, as part of their efforts to help people stay safe when temperatures rise.

The HHA system provides early warning information to the public, the NHS, local authorities, and emergency responders about heat-related health risks that may occur during hot weather. Alerts are colour-coded (yellow, amber, or red) to reflect the level of impact expected. This allows people to take the right steps to protect themselves and others.